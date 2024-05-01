Share market holidays 2024: Is Indian stock market closed on 1st May?

Share market holidays 2024: Amid celebrations of Maharashtra Day in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, some sections of the Indian stock market investors and observers might get confused about whether Dalal Street will remain open today or not. For such people, it is advisable to log in to the official BSE website and check the stock market holidays 2024 list. There one can find the full list of share market holidays 2024 .

Today Indian stock market open or closed?

As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, trading at BSE and NSE will remain closed on 1st May 2024 for Maharashtra Day. This means there will be no trading activity taking place on BSE and NSE on Wednesday. However, the Indian commodity market will remain closed in the morning session whereas it will remain open during the evening session. This means, trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange or MCX will resume at 5:00 PM evening instead of morning 9:00 AM. Apart from this, trade settlements won't take place on Wednesday.

Also Read: India VIX: Market volatility may rise ahead of election results, gains limited

As May 1, 2024, will be a settlement holiday, the commodity account balance on Wednesday will not incorporate the profits (both realized and marked to market) from trades or positions in commodity derivatives made on April 28, 2024, nor will it include the credits from existing option positions as of April 28, 2024.

Stock market holidays in May 2024

After 1st May 2024, the next stock market holiday will fall on 20th May 2024 due to the Lok Sabha elections taking place in Mumbai. As per the list of share market holidays in 2024, a total of 15 stock market holidays have been declared in 2024. After 1st May 2024, there will be just one share market holiday falling in May 2024.

Also Read: Gold slips 1% to touch one-week low ahead of Fed meeting, silver dips 2.6%

Stock market holidays in 2024

After the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on 20th May 2024, the next stock market holiday will fall on 17th June 2024 for Bakri Eid. There will be one stock market holiday falling in July, August, and October whereas there will be no trading holiday in September 2024. In July 2024, the Indian stock market will remain closed on the 17th date of the month for Muharram. In August, trading will be closed on 15th August 2024 for the Independence Day celebration whereas trading activities on 2nd October 2024 will remain suspended for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Global equities paused their gains on Tuesday with traders cautious ahead of the release of key European inflation and growth data, more corporate earnings, and the start of the latest Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting. This triggered a sell-off in the Indian stock market and frontline indices pared its early morning losses on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index erased all the intraday gains in the last hour of trade and ended in the negative zone in a highly volatile session on April 30. At close, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.17% or 38.6 points at 22604.9. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to Rs.1.25 lakh crore. Broad market indices ended in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.83:1.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!