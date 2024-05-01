Share market in April: M&M, Axis Bank among top 5 gainers as Nifty gains 1%; HCL Tech, Kotak Bank among top 5 losers
Share market in April: Sensex and Nifty 50 rose over a per cent each in April. Sensex hit its fresh record high of 75,124.28 on April 9 and the Nifty 50 scaled its fresh peak of 22,783.35 on April 30.
Share market in April: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex extended their gains into the third consecutive month in April, rising over a per cent each. Midcap and Smallcap indices saw robust gains last month. The BSE Midcap index rose 7 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index jumped 10 per cent in April.
