Share market indices remain flat ahead of much-awaited US jobs data1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 05:27 PM IST
Nifty dropped 0.02 percent while BSE rose marginally reach the 17,539 mark
Nifty dropped 0.02 percent while BSE rose marginally reach the 17,539 mark
Listen to this article
Share Market indices fell flat awaiting US jobs data which could give indications of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes in the future. Reports indicate that 285,000 US jobs were added last month and the unemployment figure stayed around 3.5 percent. Investors fear that strong employment figures could indicate further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.