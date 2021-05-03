Subscribe
Market LIVE: Sensex slumps over 1% at open, Nifty below 14,500; RIL in focus

Stocks to remain volatile with no policy shift likely from polls.
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:23 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets slumped at open today, with Sensex nearly 500 points. Nifty fell over 1% to slip below 14,500. Asian markets were also subdued tracking losses in US markets.

Markets may be volatile after assembly election result of four states and one union territory. Trends in the election results so far indicate Trinamool Congress taking the lead while the BJP has crossed the majority mark in Assam and the Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

03 May 2021, 09:18 AM IST Nifty falls below 14,500 at open

Nifty50.
03 May 2021, 09:18 AM IST Sensex at open

BSE indices.
03 May 2021, 09:09 AM IST Sensex in pre-open

BSE indices.
03 May 2021, 08:41 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, Indusind Bank

Among the top 10 stocks that could be in news today are RIL, Indusind Bank, SBI, Dr Reddy's and auto companies that report their monthly sales numbers.

Among Nifty companies that will announce March quarter results today are SBI Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Bank, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology Services, IDBI Bank, Tata Chemicals, and Varun Beverages.

03 May 2021, 08:26 AM IST Didi derails BJP’s Bengal dreams

While Mamata Banerjee weathered anti-incumbency to win a third term in West Bengal, even as BJP expanded footprint, Pinarayi Vijayan bucked the 40-year trend to return to power in Kerala. MK Stalin led DMK alliance to victory in Tamil Nadu and Sarbananda Sonowal looked set to form government for a second term in Assam. (Full report)

03 May 2021, 08:17 AM IST Markets seen volatile post election results

Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Monday, while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening for domestic benchmark indices. State election results released on Sunday are likely to add to the choppy trade.

On Friday, the Sensex ended 2% lower at 48,782 and Nifty closed at 14,631 down 1.8%.

03 May 2021, 08:04 AM IST Asian markets lower

Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the U.S. leading a global economic recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat after taking a bit of a spill on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was shut for a holiday, but Nikkei futures edged up 0.2%.

03 May 2021, 07:35 AM IST US markets end weak on Friday

Wall Street ended lower on Friday, with Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports.

A day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each gave back gains following upbeat quarterly reports this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.54% to end at 33,875.31 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.72% to 4,181.21.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.85%, to 13,962.68.

