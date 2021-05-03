Market LIVE: Sensex slumps over 1% at open, Nifty below 14,500; RIL in focus

03 May 2021, 09:18 AM IST
Nifty falls below 14,500 at open
Sensex at open
03 May 2021, 09:09 AM IST
Sensex in pre-open
03 May 2021, 08:41 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, Indusind Bank
Among the top 10 stocks that could be in news today are RIL, Indusind Bank, SBI, Dr Reddy's and auto companies that report their monthly sales numbers.
Among Nifty companies that will announce March quarter results today are SBI Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Bank, Godrej Properties, L&T Technology Services, IDBI Bank, Tata Chemicals, and Varun Beverages.
03 May 2021, 08:26 AM IST
Didi derails BJP’s Bengal dreams
While Mamata Banerjee weathered anti-incumbency to win a third term in West Bengal, even as BJP expanded footprint, Pinarayi Vijayan bucked the 40-year trend to return to power in Kerala. MK Stalin led DMK alliance to victory in Tamil Nadu and Sarbananda Sonowal looked set to form government for a second term in Assam. (Full report)
03 May 2021, 08:17 AM IST
Markets seen volatile post election results
Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Monday, while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening for domestic benchmark indices. State election results released on Sunday are likely to add to the choppy trade.
On Friday, the Sensex ended 2% lower at 48,782 and Nifty closed at 14,631 down 1.8%.
03 May 2021, 08:04 AM IST
Asian markets lower
Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the U.S. leading a global economic recovery.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat after taking a bit of a spill on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was shut for a holiday, but Nikkei futures edged up 0.2%.
03 May 2021, 07:35 AM IST
US markets end weak on Friday
Wall Street ended lower on Friday, with Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports.
A day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each gave back gains following upbeat quarterly reports this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.54% to end at 33,875.31 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.72% to 4,181.21.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.85%, to 13,962.68.