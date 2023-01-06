Stock Market LIVE: Indices to adhere to caution at start; SGX Nifty flat

06 Jan 2023, 08:49 AM IST
US securities regulator probes FTX investors' due diligence: Report
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking details about FTX investors' due diligence, according to two sources familiar with the inquiry, as fallout from the crypto firm's collapse spreads. The SEC has so far brought charges against three of FTX's top executives, accusing them defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform that has since filed for bankruptcy.
The SEC is now asking financial firms what diligence policies and procedures they have in place, if any, and whether they followed them when choosing to invest in FTX, the sources said. (Read More)
06 Jan 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Sebi permits govt stake in IDBI Bank to be classified as 'public' post divestment
IDBI Bank on Thursday said the Sebi has permitted the Union government to classify its stake in the bank as "public" after its stake sale on condition that its voting rights do not exceed 15 per cent of the total voting rights.
The intention of the Government of India to get its shareholding re-classified as public holding shall be specified in the letter of offer dispatched to the shareholders of IDBI Bank in connection with open offer made by the new acquirer, IDBI Bank said citing the letter of Sebi.
After completion of the strategic disinvestment, IDBI Bank has to make an application to the Stock Exchanges for reclassification of Government of India holding under the public category, it said in a regulatory filing.
Further, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also directed the new buyer to comply with minimum public shareholding norms within one year of the sale, it said. (PTI)
06 Jan 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 3000% in 7 years
Shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd are one of those stocks on Dalal Street that have delivered a whopping return to its shareholders in the last few months. It is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in recent years. However, it seems that some steam in the scrip is still left. As per the shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd for October to December 2022 quarter, the names of Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal have appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means Raghav Productivity Enhancers share has entered Ashish Kacholia's portfolio and Mukul Agrawal's portfolio. (Read More)
06 Jan 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, other crypto prices today fall; Cardano gains
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin price today slipped with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading flat with a negative bias at $16,819. Overall, the global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down in the last 24 hours to $850 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
“The price of Bitcoin has remained below $17,000 due to market volatility following the recent Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) minutes. The FOMC has indicated that it will maintain interest rate hikes, which has caused market participants to react. The current support level for BTC is at $16,800, with resistance at $16,900 and $17,000," said chief executive officer (CEO) and Co-founder, Edul Patel, Mudrex. (Read More)
06 Jan 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: RIL, NTPC, IDBI Bank, Godrej Consumer, L&T, Rail Vikas Nigam, Lupin, RHI Magnesita, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Kewal Kiran Clothing
Indowind Energy and OCL Iron and Steel will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today. Indices continued their downward spiral for the second day on Thursday as it shed 0.5%. (Read More)
06 Jan 2023, 08:05 AM IST
RVNL bags project worth ₹166 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corp
State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Thursday said that it has bagged a project worth ₹166 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).
The project is expected to be completed within 22 months.
"Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) - ISC Projects Private Limited JV' has received LOA (Letter of Acceptance)... for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track from Sarthana to Dream city in elevated and underground sections, including connecting lines to depot along with ballasted/ballastless/ embedded standard gauge track for corridor-1, Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1," the state-owned firm said in a BSE filing. (PTI)
06 Jan 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Digital competition bill may reach House in monsoon session
The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has accepted the suggestion from the Parliamentary standing committee on finance to bring a new law to police Big Tech and has started work in this area with the idea of tabling a bill in the monsoon session of Parliament, a person informed about the discussions in the government said.
The proposed new law will only apply to large digital firms identified based on parameters like core services, market size, number of business users, consumer traffic on their platform and the volume of transactions. The EU legislation specifies that a set of core service providers, including certain messaging services, video-sharing platforms, cloud computing services and operating systems, who meet market and end user-based thresholds, will be designated as digital gatekeepers. (Read More)
06 Jan 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Sah Polymers IPO: What GMP signals as all eye set on share allotment date
After the closure of bidding for the IPO (Initial Public Offering) of Sah Polymers, bidders are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation. As per the tentative schedule of the public issue worth ₹66.30 crore, Sah Polymers IPO allotment date is most likely on 9th January 2023.
Meanwhile, due to weak sentiments on Dalal Street, grey market sentiments in regard to the public issue have dropped drastically in the last 60 hours. According to primary market observers, shares of Sah Polymers are available at a premium of Re 1 in the grey market today. (Read More)
06 Jan 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks for today:
1] Zydus Life: Buy at ₹432, target ₹450, stop loss ₹425; and
2] Coromandel International: Buy at ₹902, target ₹942, stop loss ₹890. (Read More)
06 Jan 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Manchester City inks deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to spur India push
Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms Limited (Jio) entered into a regional partnership with Manchester City on 5 January, enabling India's leading digital services brand to become the Club's Official Mobile Communications Network Partner in the country. Man City's OTT platform CITY will be integrated into the JioTV platform providing fans in India further access to exclusive club content including match highlights, live Manchester City Women's team and others, according to the agreement. (Read More)
06 Jan 2023, 07:31 AM IST
IT firms set to beat earnings forecasts for December quarter
The Indian information technology (IT) services industry, which typically sees a seasonally weak December quarter every year, may beat Street expectations this time, say experts. The large-cap IT firms were earlier expected to report a weak December quarter amid concerns around inflation in the key western markets of the US and Europe. (Read More)
06 Jan 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street stocks end the day lower on Thursday with the labour market in focus
US stocks closed lower as continued evidence of strength in the labor market fueled speculation the Federal Reserve has room to keep raising rates. Short-dated Treasuries fell.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 each lost more than 1% after hiring numbers surpassed estimates in a private payrolls report and new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week. The policy-sensitive, two-year Treasury yield climbed the most in a month. The dollar strengthened versus major peers.
Dovish comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said rates are getting closer to a sufficiently restrictive zone, briefly improved sentiment but were not enough to divert focus from hiring data. The Fed has suggested that a tight labour market remains a threat to its efforts to slow inflation, ramping up the stakes for government employment figures due early Friday.
At the same time, officials remain worried that financial conditions could get too loose to effectively crimp economic growth, even after the Fed embarked on the most aggressive tightening campaign in decades. (Bloomberg)