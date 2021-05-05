Market LIVE: Sensex opens 300 points higher; RBI governor's speech in focus
- Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday with banks in focus as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech at 10am
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian indices were higher at open today with all eyes on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' unscheduled speech at 10am. Banking and telecom stocks and Tata Steel are in focus today
Banks stocks will be in focus as RBI said Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech Wednesday. Adani Green Energy, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises and Ceat are some key companies that will be eyed today as they will announce their March quarter results.
Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 48,253.51, down 465.01 points or 0.95%. The Nifty was at 48,253.51, down 465.01 points or 0.95%.
Reserve Bank of India said Governor Shaktikanta Das will make a speech Wednesday, an unscheduled appearance as ferocious new coronavirus wave devastates the country.
Oil prices rose nearly 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data estimated US crude stockpiles fell much more than expected last week reinforcing bullish views on fuel demand in the world's largest economy.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures leapt 60 cents, or 0.9%, to $66.29 a barrel at 0130 GMT, after climbing to $66.45, its highest since March 8.
Brent crude futures jumped 58 cents, or 0.8%, to $69.46 barrel after touching a more than seven-week high of $69.64.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech Wednesday, amid a ferocious new coronavirus wave that is devastating the country. The address will be broadcast at 10 am, the RBI said on Twitter.
Asian shares risked falling for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as sentiment took a knock from a selloff in large cap Wall Street tech giants, combined with talk of rising U.S. interest rates.
Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea limited the early reaction, leaving MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dithering either side of flat.
Japan's Nikkei was shut, but futures traded down. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.7%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%
US indices slid on low trading volume and as a lull in economic news and lack of a catalyst to lift stocks higher sparked a sell-off by investors who worried further upside in markets is limited.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26%, the S&P 500 lost 1.03% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.27%.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.