Market LIVE: Indian indices likely to be steady; Hero Moto, Tata Steel in focus

After clocking decent gains on Wednesday, Indian indices are likely to open higher tracking Asia markets which rose in early trade on Thursday. Tata Steel, IDBI Bank and Hero MotoCorp are major stocks that may be in focus today.
06 May 2021, 08:53:46 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the third day in a row on Thursday as state-owned fuel retailers resumed daily rate revision after a more than two-week-long hiatus.
While the petrol rate was increased by 25 paise in Delhi, diesel rate increased by 20 paise. As a result, petrol is retailing at ₹90.99 per litre in the national capital and diesel at ₹81.42.
06 May 2021, 08:37:39 AM IST
Govt sees limited economic impact
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic may shave off one percentage point from India’s initial economic growth forecast for FY22, according to an internal finance ministry assessment that assumes that the disease will peak in May.
“We don’t think the economic impact will be as serious as last year. The localized lockdowns will last at best for a month or two months. This may lead to around 1 percentage point loss of GDP compared to starting estimates," a senior finance ministry official said on condition of anonymity. (Full report)
06 May 2021, 08:23:58 AM IST
Oil slips
Oil prices fell on Thursday as gasoline inventories in the US, the world's largest oil consumer, rose for a fifth consecutive week although a draw in crude stockpiles helped to underpin prices.
Brent crude oil futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.80 barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.43 a barrel.
06 May 2021, 08:19:45 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IDBI Bank, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp
Tata Motors, IDBI Bank, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp are the stocks that will be in focus today. Tata Consumer Products and Hero MotoCorp are the Nifty companies that will announce their March quarter earnings on Thursday. Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Century Textiles, and Praj Industries will also report their earnings today.
06 May 2021, 08:11:50 AM IST
Markets likely to be steady
Indian equity markets are likely to be steady on Thursday following global peers, while SGX Nifty suggests a positive opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, BSE Sensex ended at 48,677.55, up 424.04 points or 0.88%. The Nifty closed at 14,617.85, up 121.35 points or 0.84%.
06 May 2021, 08:03:37 AM IST
Asian markets gain
Asian equities rose on Thursday with stocks outperforming in Japan as trading resumed after a holiday. Japan’s Nikkei was up 2%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%, and Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%.
06 May 2021, 07:31:31 AM IST
Wall Street ends mixed on Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high on Wednesday, driven by energy and other economically sensitive sectors, while the Nasdaq closed in red as mega-cap growth stocks slipped.
The Dow closed 0.29% higher, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07%. The Nasdaq Composite gave up its earlier gains and ended 0.37% lower.
