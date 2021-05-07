Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trend suggests positive start for India; Hero Moto eyed

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in the green on Friday on global cues. Asian stocks were higher after US indexes gained on positive economic data. Hero MotoCorp, Tata Consumer and HDFC will be in focus today.
07 May 2021, 08:23:41 AM IST
IMF to revisit growth forecast for India due to surge in Covid-19 cases
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday the recent jump in COVID-19 cases in India posed downside risks to the Fund's April forecast for 12.5% growth in India's economic output in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the developments in India, the world's second most populous nation, would have spillover effects for the region and the global economy, depending on how long the crisis lasted, but it was too soon to give specifics.
07 May 2021, 08:10:19 AM IST
Markets may remain firm
Markets are likely to stay firm on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 48,949.76, up 272.21 points or 0.56%. The Nifty was at 14,724.80 , up 106.95 points or 0.73%.
07 May 2021, 07:47:41 AM IST
Asian markets in the green
Asian stocks were higher tracking US indexes that rose overnight on positive economic data. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2%, and Shanghai Composite was up 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.7%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%.
07 May 2021, 07:30:07 AM IST
Wall Street ends firm on Thursday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on Thursday, bolstered by an upbeat weekly jobless claims report. The index rose 0.93% to end at 34,548.53 points
The S&P 500 gained 0.82% to 4,201.62. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.37% to 13,632.84.
