Stocks to Watch: BoB, RIL, IndiGo, IRB Infra, Axis Bank, REC

Bank of Baroda: The Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda (BOB) authorised the divestment of up to 49% of the bank's shareholding in BOB Financial Solutions Ltd. ("BFSL"), a subsidiary that is 100% owned by the public sector lender. “Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda (“BOB") have approved for divestment up to 49 % of Bank’s shareholding in its 100% owned subsidiary i.e. BOB Financial Solutions Ltd. (“BFSL"), and issuance of an advertisement inviting Expressions of Interest (“EOI"), from Suitable Investors / Strategic Partners to acquire the shareholding of BOB in BFSL," said the bank in a regulatory filing today.