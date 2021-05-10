Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 points on global cues; Nifty tops 14,900

Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices opened strong on global cues. Asian markets were trading on a firm note, while Dow and S&P ended at record high on Friday
Indian equities opened in the green on Monday tailing global markets. Sensex was 350 points higher at around 49,550. Nifty topped the 14,900 level. Asian markets were trading on a firm note. Dr Reddy's was the top gainer among shares, while metal and pharma topped among sectors
10 May 2021, 10:01:43 AM IST
HDFC up 1.6%
The housing finance major is selling 0.62% of its stake in general insurance subsidiary HDFC Ergo to foreign JV partner Ergo International for over ₹236 crore to meet regulatory norms. HDFC is required to reduce its shareholding in HDFC Ergo to 50 per cent or below as per an RBI directive.
The Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences has developed an anti-covid-19 therapeutic application of drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) that helps in faster recovery of hospitalized patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. This drug, approved by the DCGI, has been developed in collaboration with DRL, Hyderabad.
Stock markets are likely to consolidate further on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday the BSE Sensex ended at 49,206.47, up 256.71 points or 0.52%, and the Nifty closed at 14,823.15, up 98.35 points or 0.67%.
10 May 2021, 08:27:41 AM IST
GST relief on locally made vaccines won’t help: Centre
The government has turned down requests for goods and services tax (GST) relief on domestic production of covid vaccines and drugs, saying it would be counterproductive to consumers. This comes in the wake of the government granting tax relief on imported covid-related medical supplies.
The difficulty in granting GST exemption to locally produced vaccines and covid-related drugs is that the raw material and services used in their production will continue to attract taxes and producers will not be able to use the tax credits for this.
10 May 2021, 08:09:23 AM IST
Asian shares gain
Stocks rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35%, while U.S. stock futures rose 0.24%.
10 May 2021, 07:39:39 AM IST
Wall Street ends firm on Friday
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose to record closing highs after disappointing data on the US jobs market eased concerns about a spike in consumer prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.7%, its third straight record.
The broad-based S&P 500 finished up 0.7%, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.9%.
