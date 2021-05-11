Subscribe
Market LIVE: Indices may open in the red in line with trend in SGX Nifty

Stock Market Today: PNB and InterGlobe are in focus on Tuesday. istockphoto
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

Indian equities may open lower tracking global markets. SGX Nifty is also trading deep in the red, indicating a gap-down opening for indices here. Asian markets were trading on a weak note, while US markets ended down on Monday as inflation jitters drove investors away.

11 May 2021, 08:25 AM IST Oil slips

Oil prices gave up earlier gains as concerns that rising covid-19 cases in Asia will dampen demand outweighed expectations that a major US fuel pipeline could restart within the week following a cyber attack.

US crude dipped 0.63% to $64.51 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $67.83 per barrel.

11 May 2021, 08:10 AM IST Asian shares lower

Asian shares declined in early trade on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated on worries about accelerating inflation, prompting investors to cut back on their exposure to growth-focused stocks on bets of higher interest rates in the not-too-distant future. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7%, with Australian stocks off 1.2% and Tokyo's Nikkei 2.63% lower.

11 May 2021, 07:35 AM IST US markets close lower on Monday

Wall Street closed lower on Monday as inflation jitters drove investors away from market-leading growth stocks in favor of cyclicals, which stand to benefit most as the economy reopens.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.94 points, or 0.1%, to 34,742.82, the S&P 500 lost 44.17 points, or 1.04%, to 4,188.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 350.38 points, or 2.55%, to 13,401.86.

