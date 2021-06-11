Market LIVE Update: Nifty at record 15.8k, Sensex at 52,533; RIL leads gains

11 Jun 2021, 09:30 AM IST
11 Jun 2021, 09:11 AM IST
The Sensex was sat 52,473.60, up 0.33% at market pre-opening, while the Nifty was at 15,796.45, up 0.37% at 9:10 am.
11 Jun 2021, 08:56 AM IST
India firms to raise $48 bn via infra assets: Icra
Indian companies will probably raise more than ₹3.5 trillion ($48 billion) through infrastructure and real estate investment trusts in the coming year, compared with $29 billion raised to date, Icra estimates.
The lure of the hybrid instruments, which were in the making for a decade, has been boosted by recent rule changes, according to the local unit of Moody’s Investors Service. Icra predicts about ₹1 trillion of commercial real estate assets and ₹2.5 trillion of infrastructure assets including highways, power transmission, gas pipelines, renewable and digital fiber assets can be monetized. (Bloomberg)
11 Jun 2021, 08:49 AM IST
Petrol goes past ₹102 in Mumbai as fuel prices hiked again
Fuel rates are continuing to soar at a record high across the country after another rate revision on Friday. While petrol got costlier by 31 paise per litre in the national capital, diesel rates went up by 28 paise per litre, according to price notification by the oil retailers. After the increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹95.85, whereas diesel costs ₹86.75 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.04 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.15 per litre. Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. (Read here)
11 Jun 2021, 08:38 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin prices lower today.
Cryptocurrencies looked to close out the week steady, with bitcoin seemingly well supported about $35,000 despite more talk of global regulatory scrutiny. As per CoinDesk data, Bitcoin plunged around 2% in the last 24 hours to trade at $36,289.61 whereas other digital coins also were trading lower.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, declined over 5% at $2,431 while dogecoin at $0.32, down 5%. Other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Cardano also fell more over 4% in the last 24 hours. (Read here)
11 Jun 2021, 08:26 AM IST
India fastest-growing fintech market: US senator
Republican Senator Steve Daines said India is the "fastest-growing" fintech market in the world and far ahead of the US in terms of financial innovation.
The senator from Montana said the US faces a challenge from China, which has launched a digital Yuan, which they hope will one day displace the dollar as the world's dominant reserve currency.
"Even beyond the digital Yuan, it's no secret that China and many other countries are well ahead of us with regard to financial innovation," he said during a Congressional hearing by the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Policy on Central Bank Digital Currency.
"India is among the fastest-growing fintech markets in the world. In fact, India processed nearly 10 billion more real-time payments than China in 2020, $25.5 billion, versus $15.7 billion for China," Daines said.
11 Jun 2021, 08:15 AM IST
11 Jun 2021, 08:02 AM IST
Indian markets may open marginally higher on Friday tracking slight gains in SGX Nifty. On Thursday, the Sensex closed at a fresh closing high of 52,300 points, up 0.69% while Nifty ended a fresh record high of 15,737.75 points, up 0.65%. (Read here)
11 Jun 2021, 07:53 AM IST
Dolda Dairy IPO to open on 16 Jun
The initial public offering (IPO) of TPG-backed Dolda Dairy Ltd will open on 16 Jun. Price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹421-428 a share. The issue will close on 18 June.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹50 crore and an offer for sale of 10.99 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. On the upper band of the issue, offer for sale (OFS) amounted to ₹470 crore. (Read here)
11 Jun 2021, 07:44 AM IST
Asian equities steady
Asian stocks were steady Friday after U.S. shares and Treasuries rallied as investors judged that a jump in inflation is likely to be transitory, leaving scope for ongoing central-bank support.
Equities edged up in Hong Kong and dipped in Japan and China. U.S. equity contracts crept higher following a climb in the S&P 500 to a record overnight and a technology rally that boosted the Nasdaq 100. Meme-stocks favored by day traders, such as GameStop Corp., plunged.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:39 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.5%
Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.1%. The gauge rose 1.1%
Japan’s Topix index dipped 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.5%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.6%
China’s Shanghai Composite gauge slid 0.2%
SGX Nifty was up 0.19%
11 Jun 2021, 07:33 AM IST
US indices close at record high as inflation figures exceed expectations
U.S. equities climbed to a record and benchmark Treasury yields extended declines to the lowest since March as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-accomodative policies even after data showed consumer prices rose more than forecast last month. The S&P 500 led the major American equity indexes higher, closing at an all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose to its highest level since late April as megacap technology stocks rallied. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to as low as 1.44% after initially surge in the wake of the inflation report. The consumer price index data released Thursday showed that the increase in May was driven largely by categories associated with a broader reopening of the economy as vaccinations bring the pandemic under control. The report comes amid a debate about whether the Fed can stick to the dovish stance that has helped lift markets in the face of a strengthening economy that brings the risk of destabilizing inflation.