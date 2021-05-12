Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trend indicates flat start for Indian shares; M&M eyed

Indian markets may remain weak on Wednesday tracking global equities. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for domestic benchmark indices. Global markets fell amid speculation that rising inflation pressure could prompt interest rate hikes sooner rather than later.
12 May 2021, 08:26:20 AM IST
Indian equity markets are likely to remain weak on Wednesday following global cues, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Tuesday, markets snapped a four-day gaining streak to end lower. The BSE Sensex ended at 49,161.81, down 340.60 points or 0.69%, and the Nifty closed at 14,850.75, down 91.60 points or 0.61%.
12 May 2021, 08:12:26 AM IST
Asian shares fall
Asian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday to one-month lows tracking US markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan faltered 0.5%. Shares in China opened in the red, with the blue-chip index off 0.2%.
Australian stocks slipped 0.6% while South Korea's KOSPI index skidded 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei reversed early gains to be down 0.4%.
12 May 2021, 07:32:20 AM IST
Wall Street ends lower on Tuesday
U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday amid speculation that rising inflation pressure could prompt interest rate hikes sooner rather than later.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 473.66 points, or 1.36%, to 34,269.16, the S&P 500 lost 36.33 points, or 0.87%, to 4,152.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.43 points, or 0.09%, to 13,389.43.
