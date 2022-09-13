Stock Market LIVE: Indices expected to remain stable; SGX Nifty in green

13 Sep 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Tata group in talks with Bisleri to acquire a stake in the packaged water company
Tata Group is understood to have initiated talks with Bisleri International to acquire a stake in the packaged water company, according to sources.
It is in a very preliminary stage and would be premature to say a deal would fructify, a person in the know of the development said.
The Tata Group houses its consumer business under Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) which also sells packaged mineral water under the brand Himalayan and with brands as Tata Copper Plus Water and Tata Gluco in the hydration segment.
The talks are understood to have been initiated by the Tata group FMCG arm TCPL.
However, when contacted both the companies denied commenting over the development.
"Tata Consumer Products does not comment on market speculation," said a Tata Consumer Products spokesperson in an e-mailed reply. (PTI)
13 Sep 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Vietnam and India look to deepen economic cooperation
Vietnam came calling for investments to India on Monday as representatives of the country’s Khanh Hoa Province visited New Delhi. Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Chambers of Commerce and the Foreign Ministries of India and Vietnam, representatives from both countries set their sights squarely on achieving USD 15 billion in bilateral trade this year.
Vietnam’s Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Do Thanh Hai, pointed out that the visit marked one of the first visits by a provincial delegation from Vietnam seeking increased investment and trade ties. (Full Report)
13 Sep 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, Adani Transmission, Reliance, Tata Consumer, Vedanta, SpiceJet, HDFC Life, Future Lifestyle, Tata Consumer, and JSW Steel
Delta Corp, Ambuja Cement and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd will be under the F&O ban list on Tuesday. These stocks will be under the ban for the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Full Report)
13 Sep 2022, 08:15 AM IST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Check GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment
The three-day initial public offer (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank got subscribed 2.86 times on the last day of its oublic subscription that closed on September 7, 2022. The ₹831-crore public offer received bids for 2,49,39,292 shares against 87,12,000 shares on offer.
As per market observers, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹5 in the grey market today. The finalisation of the share allotment is done this week and the shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE this week on Thursday, September 15, 2022. (Full Report)
13 Sep 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Oil prices edge higher on worries over tighter supply
Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session as investors worried about tight supply ahead of the winter heating season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Brent crude rose 5 cents to $94.05 a barrel by 0006 GMT, while WTI crude rose 7 cents to $87.85 a barrel.
Crude prices on both sides of the Atlantic have surged more than 15% this year due to uncertainties stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Energy costs have also soared with Moscow slashing gas supplies to Europe amid Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of its neighbour. (Reuters)
13 Sep 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 79.53 against US dollar
The rupee pared its initial losses and settled 4 paise higher to close at 79.53 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.66 against the greenback. It witnessed an intra-day high of 79.47 and a low of 79.72 during the session.
It finally ended at 79.53, up 4 paise from its previous close of 79.57.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.77 per cent to 108.17. (PTI)
13 Sep 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Coal Ministry to start e-auction of 10 commercial coal mines from today
The Ministry of Coal had invited bids for coal mines for commercial coal mining. Technical evaluation of bids has been completed and forward e-auction for 10 coal mines will be launched today.
E-auction for eight coal mines will be conducted on 13th September and for two coal mines on 14th September 2022. The total peak rate capacity (PRC) of the mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 million tonnes per annum. (Full Report)
13 Sep 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Container shipping charter rates set for course correction: Report
Container shipping charter rates are set for a course correction after touching historical highs in 2021 and staying elevated so far this year, according to a report.
It also expects margins of the Indian shippers squeezing this fiscal even as they will be higher than the pre-Covid level.
Charter rates were up 156 per cent year-on-year for the first seven months of this year, according to Crisil Research.
Over the remaining months, however, the rates are expected to decline, though still ending the year 40-70 per cent higher, it said. (PTI)
13 Sep 2022, 07:44 AM IST
UK's Abrdn mulls to sell 4.3 cr HDFC Life shares to raise up to ₹2,425 crore
United Kingdom-based investment company Abrdn is mulling to sell up to 4.3 crore sales representing 2% of HDFC Life Insurance Company's outstanding shares through a block deal to raise over ₹2,425 crore.
Formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, the Edinburgh-based firm has offered the shares in the price band of ₹564.1 to ₹578.55, which is a discount of up to 2.5% on the scrip's close on 12 September in the block deal. (Read More)
13 Sep 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Vedanta picks Gujarat for $20 billion India semiconductor foray
Vedanta Ltd has selected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat for its semiconductor project, two sources told Reuters, the first major step in its $20 billion joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn.
Vedanta obtained financial and non-financial subsidies including on capital expenditure and cheap electricity from Gujarat to build the semiconductor plants. (Full Report)
13 Sep 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Depleting reserves spell risks for emerging Asian currencies like India
Emerging Asian central banks have seen a sharp depletion in their foreign-exchange reserves, stoking concerns it may crimp market interventions to curb currency losses in the face of the mighty dollar.
A closely-watched measure of reserves cover -- the number of months of imports a country can finance with its foreign-exchange holdings -- has dropped to about seven for EM Asia ex-China, the lowest since the global financial crisis in 2008, according to Standard Chartered Plc. It was about 10 months at the beginning of the year and as high as 16 in August 2020, pointing to erosion of developing nation firepower to defend currencies. (Full Report)
13 Sep 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Retail inflation quickens to 7% after cooling to a five-month low in July
Price pressures returned to the Indian economy in August, with retail inflation quickening to 7% after cooling to a five-month low in July. The increase, led by food prices, makes it the eighth month that retail inflation has stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6%, strengthening the case for continued monetary tightening.
Retail inflation in July had cooled to 6.7%, and a Mint poll of 22 economists estimated August inflation at 6.9%. The Reserve Bank of India has projected Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation for 2022-23 at 6.7%. (Full Report)
13 Sep 2022, 07:28 AM IST
US stocks close higher on Monday ahead of key inflation data
Wall Street stocks ended with solid gains Monday, continuing the upswing last week that snapped a three-week losing streak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7% to finish the day at 32,381.34, the fourth straight gain.
The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.1% to 4,110.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.3% to 12,266.41.
Investors are looking ahead to a critical release Tuesday on US consumer prices, followed by Thursday's report on retail sales -- the last major data ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate move next week.
While inflation is expected to have eased in August, largely due to falling gasoline prices, it seems unlikely it will be enough to stave off a third consecutive three-quarter point rate hike from the Fed. (AFP)