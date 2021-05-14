Market LIVE: Sensex opens flat on global cues; Nifty above 14,700; pharma eyed
Indian indices opened flat on Friday. However, Asian markets were in the green tracking a sharp rebound in US stocks overnight
Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Friday. Asian markets though were in the green tracking a sharp rebound in US stocks overnight. L&T, Cipla and Dr Reddy's are in focus today ahead of their March quarter earnings
Indian benchmark indices may open higher tracking global markets, while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for domestic equities. On Wednesday, Sensex ended 471 points lower at 48,690.80 and Nifty settled at 14,696.50. Markets were shut on Thursday because of Eid.
Oil prices fell on Friday after dropping about 3% a day earlier as coronavirus cases remained high in major oil consumer India and as a key fuel pipeline in the US resumed operations after being shut due to a cyber attack.
Brent crude oil futures were down 35 cents, or 0.5%, at $66.70 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.54 a barrel.
Bharat Biotech has agreed to share the formulation of Covaxin with other manufacturers to increase production of its covid-19 vaccine, the Union government said on Thursday.
Addressing a news conference, Dr V.K. Paul, member (health) of government think-tank NITI Aayog, said the Hyderabad-based company has agreed with proposals made by several states for sharing the chemistry of Covaxin to boost its production at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage of covid vaccines.
Airtel, Happiest Minds, IOC, Piramal Enterprises will also be in focus today.
Asia stocks climbed after US benchmarks halted a three-day slide, with investors migrating to value from growth companies as signs of a strengthening labor market tempered inflation worries.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.8%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% earlier
Wall Street ended sharply higher at the close of a broad rally on Thursday, bouncing back from three straight days of selling on upbeat labor market data.
Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, S&P 500 gained 1.25%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.73%.
