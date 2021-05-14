Subscribe
Market LIVE: Sensex opens flat on global cues; Nifty above 14,700; pharma eyed

Premium
Stock Market Today: Tata Power, Jindal Steel, Bharti Airtel are in focus in Friday's trade.
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Indian indices opened flat on Friday. However, Asian markets were in the green tracking a sharp rebound in US stocks overnight

Indian benchmark indices opened flat on Friday. Asian markets though were in the green tracking a sharp rebound in US stocks overnight. L&T, Cipla and Dr Reddy's are in focus today ahead of their March quarter earnings

14 May 2021, 09:17 AM IST Sensex, Nifty open flat

14 May 2021, 09:03 AM IST Markets higher at pre-open

View Full Image
Sensex at pre-open.
14 May 2021, 08:57 AM IST Markets seen firm on global cues

Indian benchmark indices may open higher tracking global markets, while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for domestic equities. On Wednesday, Sensex ended 471 points lower at 48,690.80 and Nifty settled at 14,696.50. Markets were shut on Thursday because of Eid.

14 May 2021, 08:50 AM IST Oil prices fall

Oil prices fell on Friday after dropping about 3% a day earlier as coronavirus cases remained high in major oil consumer India and as a key fuel pipeline in the US resumed operations after being shut due to a cyber attack.

Brent crude oil futures were down 35 cents, or 0.5%, at $66.70 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.54 a barrel.

14 May 2021, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Biotech to share Covaxin code

Bharat Biotech has agreed to share the formulation of Covaxin with other manufacturers to increase production of its covid-19 vaccine, the Union government said on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference, Dr V.K. Paul, member (health) of government think-tank NITI Aayog, said the Hyderabad-based company has agreed with proposals made by several states for sharing the chemistry of Covaxin to boost its production at a time when the country is facing an acute shortage of covid vaccines.

14 May 2021, 08:18 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Dr Reddy’s, Tata Power, Jindal Steel

Airtel, Happiest Minds, IOC, Piramal Enterprises will also be in focus today.

14 May 2021, 07:49 AM IST Asian stocks climb

Asia stocks climbed after US benchmarks halted a three-day slide, with investors migrating to value from growth companies as signs of a strengthening labor market tempered inflation worries.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.8%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% earlier

14 May 2021, 07:30 AM IST US markets rebound

Wall Street ended sharply higher at the close of a broad rally on Thursday, bouncing back from three straight days of selling on upbeat labor market data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, S&P 500 gained 1.25%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.73%.

