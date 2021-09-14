Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to be rangebound; SGX Nifty in green

Sensex, Nifty likely to be rangebound on Tuesday. Asian stocks were steady Tuesday after the U.S. snapped a five-day drop ahead of inflation data that could impact expectations of the likely timeline for a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.
14 Sep 2021, 08:29 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be stable on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 58,177.76, down 127.31 points and the Nifty was at 17,355.30, down 13.95 points. (Read more)
14 Sep 2021, 08:18 AM IST
Jindal Steel and Power's Australian arm restarts operations at its Russell Vale mine: report
14 Sep 2021, 07:59 AM IST
Drop in retail inflation is a comfort but some spoilers lie ahead
There seems to be good news on the inflation front. Retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) has dropped to a four-month low in August, primarily led by a fall in prices of vegetables. If this trend continues, economists believe there is a chance for the average inflation to undershoot the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast. (Read more)
14 Sep 2021, 07:43 AM IST
Asian stocks witness steady start
Asian stocks were steady Tuesday after the U.S. snapped a five-day drop ahead of inflation data that could impact expectations of the likely timeline for a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average edged up and was on track for its highest close since 1990. South Korea climbed but Australia slipped. U.S. contracts fluctuated after energy firms bolstered the S&P 500 overnight. Treasury yields held a retreat and the dollar was little changed. Commodities have surged to a 10-year high, with materials from aluminum to steel rallying and European gas and power hitting records. The escalating cost pressures come as traders await a report expected to show an annual pace of U.S. inflation of 5% or more for a fourth month. Chinese technology shares listed in the U.S. declined for a fourth day on Beijing’s regulatory crackdown. The debt crisis at China Evergrande Group will be closely watched amid mounting protests by homebuyers, retail investors and employees. The developer said it hired financial advisers to assess its capital structure.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:26 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 contracts added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
Topix index rose 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%
Kospi index gained 0.7%
Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2% earlier
14 Sep 2021, 07:30 AM IST
US stocks snap slide
U.S. stocks snapped a five-day slide, with energy companies leading the gains as crude oil extended a rally to a six-week high. Bonds yields declined and the dollar was little changed versus its major peers. The benchmark S&P 500 closed in the green after fluctuating between gains and losses for much of the trading session. A drop in Moderna helped to keep the Nasdaq 100 in negative territory. OPEC predicted stronger demand for its crude on a combination of rising global fuel consumption and output disruptions elsewhere. Industrial metals rose, with aluminum reaching $3,000 a ton in London for the first time in 13 years amid supply disruptions.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 4:07 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%
The MSCI World index was little changed