Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on stable grounds; SGX Nifty in green

15 Sep 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Exports rise marginally in August; trade deficit more than doubles to USD 27.98 billion
India's exports rose marginally by 1.62% to USD 33.92 billion, while trade deficit more than doubled to USD 27.98 billion in August due to increased crude oil imports, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The revised data showed that imports rose by 37.28% to USD 61.9 billion in August this year.
The preliminary data released by the ministry on September 3 had shown a 1.15 per cent decline in exports to USD 33 billion in August.
During April-August 2022-23, exports registered a growth of 17.68% to USD 193.51 billion. Imports during the five-month period of this fiscal grew by 45.74% to USD 318 billion. (PTI)
15 Sep 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Gadkari urges automakers to adopt global safety norms for cars in India
Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said majority of automobile manufacturers in India are already exporting cars with six airbags, and there is a need to adopt similar safety norms for cars in the country, stressing that they should also think about safety of people using small economy cars.
Addressing the annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Gadkari pointed out that every year, some 5 lakh road accidents kill 1.5 lakh people and injure over 3 lakh.
"Majority of automobile manufacturers in India are exporting cars with 6 airbags. But in India, because of the economic model and cost, they are hesitating," he said. (PTI)
15 Sep 2022, 07:53 AM IST
TCS pips HDFC Bank to become most valuable brand: Report
IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services became India’s most valuable brand in 2022, according to a report by market data and analytics firm Kantar, displacing long-time topper HDFC Bank.
TCS, with a brand value of $45.5 billion in 2022, is followed by HDFC Bank at $32.7 billion, Kantar’s BrandZ report said. HDFC Bank has held the No.1 position since the ranking was unveiled in 2014. (Full Story)
15 Sep 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Under scrutiny from investors and regulators, Byju Raveendran, co-founder and chief executive of edtech firm Byju’s, appeared confident on Wednesday as he shared his company’s financials for FY21 after an 18-month delay.
In an interview, Raveendran spoke about the delay in filing financials, the accounting changes that led to a drop in FY21 revenue, allegations of mis-selling of products, the company’s fundraising plan, and its aggressive acquisition strategy. (Read the excerpt)
15 Sep 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO share listing today. Experts predict flat debut
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank share price is going to become available for traders and investors from today. As per the information available on the BSE website, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO listing date has been fixed on 15th September 2022. The BSE notice says that the equity shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'T' group of securities. The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment till further notice. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank share price may debut around its issue price and we may not witness much fancy on listing. (Full Story)
15 Sep 2022, 07:30 AM IST
India has decided to authorise SBI to promote rupee trade with Russia: FIEO president
India has decided to authorise the country's biggest lender SBI to promote rupee trade with Russia and soon Moscow will name its bank to operationalise the mechanism, exporters' body FIEO said on Wednesday.
The RBI in July issued a detailed circular asking banks to put in place additional arrangements for export and import transactions in Indian rupees in view of increasing interest of the global trading community in the domestic currency.
Currently, a large part of bilateral trade between India and Russia is getting settled in rupee due to sanctions imposed by the US and Europe following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
The RBI had said for settlement of trade transactions, the concerned banks will require special rupee vostro accounts of correspondent bank/s of the partner trading country. (PTI)
15 Sep 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Rupee drops by 35 paise against USD on forex outflows, rate hike fears
The rupee declined by 35 paise to close at 79.52 against the US currency on Wednesday as higher-than-expected US CPI print resulted in risk-off sentiment among investors.
Foreign fund outflows and losses in the domestic equity markets also hit the rupee sentiment, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.58 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.38 to 79.60 during the session.
The domestic unit finally settled at 79.52, down 35 paise over its previous close of 79.17, ending its four-session gaining streak during which it rose by 78 paise.
15 Sep 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stages recovery from previous day's rout
Wall Street stocks ended with gains Wednesday, retracing some of the losses from one day earlier driven by stronger-than-expected US inflation data that sparked fears of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent. The dollar edged down in choppy trade, as oil prices climbed.
The US inflation data still pulled European and Asian equities sharply lower, London the heaviest faller in Europe after news that UK inflation had slowed last month but remained close to a 40-year high.
US shares were battered Tuesday by the consumer price index data showing widespread inflation pressures, and though the annual CPI pace slowed in August, prices unexpectedly increased in the month compared to July.
The disappointing result left investors bracing for the Federal Reserve to continue its tough anti-inflation fight with another massive interest rate hike next week. (AFP)