Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

16 Mar 2022, 08:07 AM IST
China home price declines deepen as slump shows no end in sight
China’s home prices fell at a faster pace in February, as easing measures failed to prevent the property industry downturn from worsening.
New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, declined 0.13% last month from January when they dropped 0.04%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Wednesday. Values in the secondary market dropped 0.28%, the same pace as January.
16 Mar 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatile trading
Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger.
Brent futures were up 83 cents, or 0.8%, at $100.74 a barrel at 0120 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 58 cents, or 0.6%, at $97.02 a barrel. Both contracts had earlier declined more than $1, with Brent falling to $98.86 a barrel and WTI easing to $94.90 a barrel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address released early on Wednesday that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic, but more time was needed.
16 Mar 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Fed set to raise interest rates to rein in inflation
US central bankers on Wednesday are poised to take the first step to raise borrowing costs in a bid to cap rising inflation before it surges out of control.
The Federal Reserve will have to walk a tightrope to ensure its efforts don't derail the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic as Russia's invasion of Ukraine introduces new uncertainty in an economy battered by supply chain snarls and labor shortages.
The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is due to announce its rate decision at 1800 GMT, when its two-day meeting concludes.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he favors increasing the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points from zero, where it has been since March 2020.
It would be the first in a series of hikes, which would pull back on the stimulus rushed into place at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
16 Mar 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Stocks up on China tech jump; bonds steady pre-fed
Stocks rose in Asia Wednesday as Chinese technology shares rebounded from a brutal selloff, though investors remain braced for volatility surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine and a looming Federal Reserve decision.
An Asia-Pacific share gauge snapped a three-day drop and a Hong Kong index of Chinese tech firms added about 5%. The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and European futures were steady following a Wall Street advance on Tuesday.
China’s equities have been under severe pressure on regulatory fears and speculation that Beijing’s ties with Russia raise the risk of a U.S. backlash. Questions remain about whether rallies will be anything more than temporary.
West Texas Intermediate crude pared recent losses but remained below $100 a barrel. Signs that Iran nuclear talks may resume point to the possibility of more supply, while Covid lockdowns in China may curb demand.
16 Mar 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Wall Street stocks rally, oil
The three main Wall Street stock indexes rallied on Tuesday, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine.
Investors are expecting the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates for the first time in three years by at least 25 basis points amid surging prices. Traders will also be closely watching the Fed for details on how it plans to end its bond-buying program.
Ahead of the Fed's meeting on Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year note yields eased from more than two-year highs and were last at 2.1544%, after earlier rising to 2.169%, the highest since June 2019.