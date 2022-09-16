Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls at preopen; Adani Ports, BPCL in focus

16 Sep 2022, 09:08 AM IST
Indian airlines are increasing their cargo capacity, with the segment emerging as a critical and promising revenue stream
Indian airlines are increasing their cargo capacity, with the segment emerging as a critical and promising revenue stream in the last two years. India’s dedicated freighter fleet has seen a dramatic rise in numbers—from just five to 28 aircraft. The number is set to rise further as airlines are looking to add aircraft only for cargo operations, as it fared better than the passenger segment during the pandemic. Indian carrier’s dedicated freighter fleet has seen dramatic rise, from just five to 28 aircraft in recent times. (Full Story)
16 Sep 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex is down in the preopen session; PVR, Adani Ports, BPCL, UPL are stocks in focus for today's session
16 Sep 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus: Reliance Securities
STOCK IN FOCUS
RK Forgings (CMP Rs.207)
Considering better business traction, healthy automobile demand outlook, new order wins, strong margin territory and CV upcycle, we have a BUY rating on RMKF with a TP of Rs260, valuing the stock at a P/E multiple of 13.5x FY24E earnings.
Intraday Picks
TATAPOWER (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 245) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs243- 241 for the target of Rs251 with a strict stop loss of Rs239.
MCDOWELL-N (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 854) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs846- 840 for the target of Rs870 with a strict stop loss of Rs829.
BALKRISIND (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 2,031) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs2,010- 2,000 for the target of Rs2,090 with a strict stop loss of Rs1,964.
16 Sep 2022, 08:56 AM IST
Mauritius-based FII bought 50,000 shares of the small-cap company Sampre Nutritions paying ₹101 apiece
Mauritius-based foreign investment agency Eriska Investment Fund has bought stake in a small-cap Indian company Sampre Nutritions Ltd. The FII has bought 50,000 shares of this BSE-listed company in a bulk deal executed on 15th September 2022. The foreign institutional investor bought these 50,000 company shares paying ₹101 apiece. This means, the Mauritius-based FII invested ₹50.50 lakh in the small-cap company whose current market capital is around ₹52 crore. (Full Story)
16 Sep 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Harsha Engineers IPO: Latest GMP on last day of subscription
The initial public offer (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International got subscribed 10.35 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday. The public offer received bids for 17,45,50,545 shares against 1,68,63,795 shares on offer.
As per market observers, Harsha Engineers shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹232 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, September 26, 2022.
The ₹755-crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹455 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹300 crore by existing shareholders. (Full Story)
16 Sep 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Reliance Retail seeks shareholders' nod for doubling borrowing limit to ₹1 lakh crore
Reliance Retail Ltd has sought shareholders' approval for doubling its borrowing limit to ₹1 lakh crore.
The proposal will be put up before the shareholders during the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on September 30. In September last year, the shareholders had approved borrowing a sum not exceeding ₹50,000 crore.
During its meeting on May 5, 2022, the company's board proposed to increase the borrowing limit "by a sum not exceeding ₹1,00,000 crore".
With the increased limit, the company can borrow money from time to time, at its discretion, for the purpose of its business, according to the AGM notice.
As on March 31, 2022 Reliance Retail's gross debt was at ₹40,756.44 crore. (PTI)
16 Sep 2022, 08:35 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, UPL, Tata Power, BPCL, Reliance, IndusInd Bank, PVR, SBI Cards, J&K Bank, and Fairchem Organics,
RBL Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd to remain under the F&O ban list on Friday. These stocks will be under the ban for the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Full Story)
16 Sep 2022, 08:33 AM IST
BPCL privatisation not on cards for now, says Puri
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday indicated that the much-delayed privatisation of oil major BPCL may not happen in the near future, saying there is "no proposal whatsoever" on his table for now.
As part of its asset monetisation plan, the government had in November 2019 put Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on the block and said it would completely sell its 52.98 per cent stake in the country's second largest state-run oil refiner and marketer. Though it had received three tentative bids, it got only one financial bid from Vedanta group, forcing it in May 2022 to shelve the plan pending a "comprehensive review". (PTI)
16 Sep 2022, 08:28 AM IST
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may rise on debt supplies, index inclusion uncertainty
Indian government bond yields are seen higher in early trades on Friday, as traders brace for fresh supply, while the absence of cues for inclusion of bonds in global indices causes unease.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield is seen in a 7.22%-7.27% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose eight basis points on Thursday to end at 7.2386%, its biggest single session rise since Aug. 5.
"Since we have not heard any major development on the index inclusion front, market is getting nervous and that led to panic selling yesterday," the trader said. "With more supply and outlook towards interest rate changing, yields may be in for another upward journey." (Reuters)
16 Sep 2022, 08:27 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these 2 stocks to buy today — 16 Sept
On account of global recession fears, Indian stock market finished in negative territory on second successive session on Thursday. Nifty 50 index finished 126 points south at at 17,877 while BSE Sensex ended 412 points lower at 59,934 levels. Nifty Bank index went off 196 points and ended at 41,209 levels.
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended PFC and MGL stocks to buy today. (Full Story)
16 Sep 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Three straight months of growth boosts pharma makers’ confidence
The third consecutive month of healthy growth registered by the Indian pharma market is set to accrue positives for Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers. The subdued growth during the earlier months on a high base of the previous year had a bearing on the financial performance of pharmaceutical manufacturers during the June quarter. Thus, rebounding growth now may accrue positives for drug makers.
The average pharma market growth in the past three months was 14.1%, against the 7.1% degrowth in March-May 2022. (Full Story)
16 Sep 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Two-wheelers to ride festive wave, but lag other segments
Two-wheeler sales are likely to rise ahead of the festive season, but the segment is unlikely to match the growth in other vehicle categories, according to automotive industry executives.
While festive season sales may grow about 10% over last year, two-wheeler dealers said a full recovery to pre-covid levels is still some time away in the absence of any triggers for demand, especially in the entry-level segment. (Full Story)
16 Sep 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank closes QIP issue; raises ₹475 crore
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday closed the qualified institutional placement through which it raised ₹475 crore by issuing over 22.6 crore shares.
The Small Finance Bank (SFB) issued a total of 22,61,90,476 equity shares at an issue price of ₹21 per piece.
The Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue had opened on September 12.
The meeting of the Merger and Placement Committee of the board of directors approved the closure of the issue period for the issue on September 15, it said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of Ujjivan SFB settled 0.59 per cent down at ₹25.25 apiece on the BSE. (PTI)
16 Sep 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Tata 1mg FY22 revenue up 66 pc to ₹222 crore; net loss narrows to ₹146 crore
Tata group-owned online pharmacy 1mg’s revenue from operations rose 65.7 per cent to ₹222.10 crore in FY22, while its net loss narrowed to ₹146.30 crore, according to data sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.
Tata 1mg's revenue from operations in FY21 stood at ₹134.04 crore and its net loss was ₹281.41 crore. Its other income for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, was ₹24.14 crore.
Tata 1mg's total income during FY22 was at ₹246.25 crore, up 44.19 per cent from ₹170.78 crore in the previous year.
In FY22, facilitation fees accounted for ₹23.15 crore of revenue and ₹139.64 crore came from lab test receipts. (PTI)
16 Sep 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Pre-owned car market: Union road ministry made amendments to Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, to boost transparency and build a comprehensive regulatory ecosystem
Used car dealers must secure an authorization certificate from the respective state transport authority and transfer vehicle ownership to their names to conduct their business under draft rules notified by the Union road ministry on Thursday.
The ministry said the amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, aim to boost transparency and build a comprehensive regulatory ecosystem for the pre-owned car market.
Under the new rules, the vehicle sale will be executed through a dealer, and there will be no link between the original owner and the new buyer. The dealer will be responsible for updating the new owner’s details in the state transport office. (Full Story)
16 Sep 2022, 07:34 AM IST
NCLAT to hear Jindal Stainless plea on Mittal Corp on Sep 21, interim order to continue
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will on September 21 hear the plea of Jindal Stainless which has challenged an NCLT order in the matter of insolvency resolution process of Mittal Corp.
Adjourning the matter to September 21, a three-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan said the interim order passed by it on September 1, 2022, would continue till the next hearing.
Jindal Stainless has challenged a NCLT order passed on August 11 that allowed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd to submit a revised resolution plan for debt-ridden Mittal Corp. Voting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Mittal Corp had commenced on August 5, 2022.
Jindal Stainless has contended that the NCLT order is contrary to the regulations of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC). (PTI)
16 Sep 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Reforms of 1991 were incomplete, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that India could have become the fifth biggest economy in the world earlier itself, but for the philosophy of socialism which relied on centralised planning.
The minister said the BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee focused on building infrastructure and mobile telephony, which helped the country. (Full Story)
16 Sep 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Rupee drops 19 paise to 79.71 against US dollar on Thursday
The rupee declined by 19 paise to close at 79.71 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a firm American currency and a negative trend in domestic equities.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.53 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.44 to 79.73 during the session. The domestic unit finally settled at 79.71, down 19 paise over its previous close of 79.52.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent lower at 109.56.
"The Indian rupee weakened against the dollar on Thursday weighed by strong dollar demand from oil companies," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. (PTI)
16 Sep 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stocks fall, indexes slip deeper into the red for the week
Stocks gave up more ground Thursday, leaving major indexes on Wall Street deeper in the red for the week.
The S&P 500 fell 1.1% after another wobbly day of trading. The benchmark index is now down 4.1% for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.4%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies closed 0.7% lower.
New retail sales data gave a mixed view of how consumers are coping with the hottest inflation in four decades. The government report showed that retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% in August after falling 0.4% in July. Inflation hurt several areas of spending, though, with business at restaurants still growing, but at a slower pace, while furniture and online sales fell. (AP)