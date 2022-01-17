Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat at open; HDFC Bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE updates: Asian stocks were mixed Monday ahead of data expected to underline China’s economic slowdown and as traders weighed policy easing by the nation’s central bank. In the US, a late-afternoon recovery in technology stocks helped erase most of the market's losses Friday
Shares of companies like UltraTech Cement, Angel One, Tata Steel Long Products, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Hathway, and KPI Global Infra will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today. The stock market's momentum will be guided by the ongoing quarterly earnings season, with Reliance Industries, HUL and Bajaj Finance among those scheduled to announce their results this week
17 Jan 2022, 09:17:12 AM IST
Sensex trades above 61.2k; Nifty above 18.2k
17 Jan 2022, 09:13:41 AM IST
Sensex in pre-open
17 Jan 2022, 09:05:27 AM IST
Nifty in pre-open
17 Jan 2022, 08:59:03 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Metal scrip gives 145% return in 2022. Do you own?
While stock market analysts are busy recommending multibagger stocks for 2022, some stocks have already entered the list of multibagger penny stocks for 2022 in India. Sacheta Metals shares are one of them. Tagged as a penny stock, Sacheta Metals share price surged from ₹19.55 to ₹47.55 apiece levels, yielding around 145 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022.
17 Jan 2022, 08:50:24 AM IST
Bitcoin, dogecoin, Shiba Inu slip while Cardano, Polygon gain
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today slipped below $43,000 as the world's most popular and largest digital token was trading around 0.5% lower at $42,873. Bitcoin has fallen nearly 7% since the start of the new year ( year-to-date or YTD). Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market cap today is flat at $2.19 trillion, as per CoinGecko.
These 4 stocks are part of NSE's F&O ban list for today
Vodafone Idea, metal stock Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Indiabulls Housing Finance, that were part of the ban in the previous sessions, continue to be among four stocks that have been been put under the ban for trade on Monday, January 17, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
HDFC Bank Q3 result: Profit up 18% to ₹10,342cr on loan, asset quality growth
India's largest private sector bank HDFC Bank has reported an 18.1 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at ₹10,342.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on improvement in loan growth and asset quality in the wake up of pick-up in demand. This is more than ₹8,758.29 crore net profit reported during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.
HDFC Bank's total income on standalone basis grew to ₹40,651.60 during the said quarter in FY22 vs ₹37,522.92 crore
17 Jan 2022, 08:20:00 AM IST
Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high
Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude futures at their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Brent crude futures gained 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel by 0022 GMT. The contract touched its highest since Oct. 3, 2018 - $86.71 - earlier in the session.
17 Jan 2022, 08:08:01 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Maruti, Oil India
China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half
China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 after an abrupt slowdown in the second half that is prompting suggestions Beijing needs to shore up slumping growth.
In the final three months of 2021, the world’s second-largest economy expanded at a 4% annual pace, government data showed Monday. That is down from the previous quarter's 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in January-March.
Activity slumped under pressure from Beijing on the real estate industry, a key growth driver, to cut debt levels that Chinese leaders worry are dangerously high.
17 Jan 2022, 07:45:37 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 68 points (0.37%) lower at 18,206 in early deals
17 Jan 2022, 07:34:53 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed
Shares rose in Japan, were flat in Australia and slipped in South Korea. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell. The yen declined and a gauge of the dollar edged higher. U.S. stock and bond markets will be shut Monday for a holiday.
A real estate downturn and power shortages may have contributed to the weakest Chinese expansion in more than a year last quarter. The nation is also grappling with partial shutdowns to stem the spread of Covid-19. The People’s Bank of China lowered key policy rates.
Bond yields in Australia and New Zealand advanced after a slide in U.S. Treasuries at the end of last week. The 10-year U.S. yield is back up at levels seen before the pandemic roiled global markets in 2020.
