Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty firm at pre-open; Bharti Airtel, Adani Green in focus

17 May 2021, 09:05 AM IST
Sensex nearly 250 points higher at pre-open
17 May 2021, 09:02 AM IST
Markets in the green at pre-open
17 May 2021, 08:53 AM IST
Govt issues guidelines to set up health infra in rural areas
The Union health ministry on Sunday recommended building health infrastructure in peri-urban and rural areas to tackle rising cases of coronavirus infections in villages.
The health infrastructure planned for peri-urban, rural and tribal areas shall be aligned to the already mentioned 3-tier structure—Covid Care Centre to manage mild or asymptomatic cases, Dedicated Covid Health Centre to manage moderate cases and Dedicated Covid Hospital to manage severe cases.
17 May 2021, 08:47 AM IST
Why CEO changes are such a big deal in the FMCG sector
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose 21% in a single trading session last week. The company’s market capitalization increased by more than ₹15,000 crore. The reason for the steep rise in the stock was an announcement of a change in leadership.
But should a mere announcement of leadership change usher in so much euphoria? Is it another case of investors putting the cart before the horse? (Read here)
17 May 2021, 08:32 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Hero Moto
Besides, Adani Green, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, and Hero Moto, stocks that will be in focus today are L&T, Wipro, PNB. Besides, Bharti Airtel, companies like Federal Bank, Gland Pharma, Mangalore Refinery and Sun Pharma Advanced will announced their March quarter earnings today.
17 May 2021, 08:27 AM IST
Indian shares may consolidate on Monday
Markets are likely to be consolidate on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat-to-green opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 48,732.55, up 41.75 points and the Nifty settled at 14,677.80, down 18.70 points.
17 May 2021, 08:02 AM IST
Asian equities mixed
Asian share markets turned mixed on Monday as data on Chinese retail sales missed expectations though industrial output stayed solid, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a three-month peak.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a rise of 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.7%.
17 May 2021, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street ends higher on Friday
US stocks rallied in a sharp rebound on Friday as investors set aside inflation worries and bought shares hammered by the week's volatility.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%, the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, the most on any day since March 26, and the Nasdaq Composite leaped 2.3%, its biggest one-day rise in about two months.