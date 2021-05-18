Market LIVE: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening; Tata Motors in focus

Indian markets are likely to open higher, in line with trends on SGX Nifty. Asian stocks were firm even as US markets ended lower overnight. Tata Motors, Aarti Industries, Canara Bank and Minda Corp will announce their results today
18 May 2021, 08:32 AM IST
Oil extends gains
Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day, as optimism over the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies outweighed fears of slower fuel demand in Asia due to surging COVID-19 cases and a new wave of restrictions.
Brent crude oil futures were up 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $69.66 a barrel by 0231 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 19 cents, or 0.3%, at $66.46 a barrel.
18 May 2021, 08:21 AM IST
Gold at 3-month high on virus worry, inflation
Gold rose to the highest in more than three months as concerns over the pace of a global recovery crept back in following a flare-up in coronavirus cases in parts of Asia.
Spot gold rose as much as 0.2% to $1,870.73 an ounce, the highest since 1 February, and was at $1,868.10 in Singapore. Silver, palladium and platinum all gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.
18 May 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Asian equities firm
Asian stocks rose Tuesday as investors weighed the pace of growth as nations vaccinate and economies reopen.
Japan's Nikkei index rose 2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%
Kospi index climbed 1.1%, while Hang Seng Index rose 1%. Shanghai Composite Index was largely unchanged.
18 May 2021, 07:30 AM IST
US stocks end lower on Monday
Wall Street stocks ended lower on Monday, weighed down by tech shares as signs of growing inflation worried investors about the potential for tighter monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.12 points, or 0.16%, the S&P 500 lost 10.42 points, or 0.25%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.93 points, or 0.38%.