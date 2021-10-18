Market LIVE: India indices may open flat to green; Asian stocks mixed

18 Oct 2021, 08:24 AM IST
Indian markets likely to be steady
Indian markets are likely to be steady on Monday as traders return from a three-day holiday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for domestic indices.
On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 61,305.95, up 568.90 points or 0.94%. The Nifty was at 18,338.55, up 176.80 points or 0.97%.
18 Oct 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Collapse of Carlyle deal foils PNB Housing Finance plans
The collapse of a ₹4,000-crore investment plan led by Carlyle Group has muddied the fundraising plans of PNB Housing Finance Ltd, with the private equity firm now seen as unlikely to increase its stake in the mortgage lender.
Carlyle Group, the second-biggest shareholder in PNB Housing Finance, on 31 May agreed to invest up to ₹3,185 crore in the company through a preferential allotment at ₹390 per share. The investment was to be routed through Pluto Investments S.a.r.l., an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, L.P. (Read more)
18 Oct 2021, 08:05 AM IST
High jobless rates in north India pose new challenges
Joblessness in at least 12 states and Union territories has been stubbornly defying a declining national trend, with eight of them reporting double-digit unemployment rate in September, reflecting parts of the economy that have been left sputtering by the covid pandemic.
In Delhi, the unemployment rate is at a four-month high of 16.8%. Rajasthan has an unemployment rate of 17.9%, Haryana 20.3%, Jammu and Kashmir 21.6% and Bihar, Tripura, Jharkhand and Puducherry between 10% and 15.3%. (Full report)
18 Oct 2021, 07:58 AM IST
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech
HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech, Coal India are among the top 10 stocks in focus today. Among major companies that will declare September quarter earnings on Monday are UltraTech Cement, Alok Industries, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, and Tata Coffee.
18 Oct 2021, 07:38 AM IST
Oil climbs further
Oil advanced in Asian trading after an eighth weekly gain with the market facing a global energy crunch ahead of winter. Futures in New York climbed above $83 a barrel after adding 3.7% last week, capping the longest run of weekly gains since 2015. A shortage of natural gas and coal from Asia to Europe is driving additional demand for oil products in power generation. That’s coincided with key economies rebounding from the pandemic, leading to a significant tightening of the market.
18 Oct 2021, 07:24 AM IST
Asian shares mixed
Asian shares were mixed on Monday ahead of the release of Chinese economic data for the third quarter, as investors fret about the health of the world's second-largest economy even as US companies report strong quarterly earnings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trading on Monday, off 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.12%. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.13%.
18 Oct 2021, 07:20 AM IST
US stocks gain Friday
Stocks surged globally on Friday in their best day in five months on strong US corporate earnings reports though three-year-high oil prices kept inflation risks alive.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.1% in its best weekly performance since June 25. The S&P 500 climbed 0.75% to notch its best week in 2-1/2 months, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%.