Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for Indian indices

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for Indian indices. Asian markets were lower tracking US stocks that fell overnight with technology shares turning lower in late New York trading.
19 May 2021, 08:05:49 AM IST
Asian shares weak
Asian stocks tracked U.S. declines on Wednesday as concern about faster inflation shadowed the economic recovery from the pandemic.
Japan’s Nikkei index retreated 1.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.5%.
Financial markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for public holidays.
19 May 2021, 07:32:47 AM IST
Wall Street ends lower on Tuesday
US stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late New York trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.78%, S&P 500 lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56%.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!