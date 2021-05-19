OPEN APP
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for Indian indices

Stock Market Today: Indian indices are likely to start negative.
Stock Market Today: Indian indices are likely to start negative.
1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2021, 08:05 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities may open with a negative bias tracking weakness in global markets. Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Adani Ports are among major stocks that are in focus today

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for Indian indices. Asian markets were lower tracking US stocks that fell overnight with technology shares turning lower in late New York trading.

19 May 2021, 08:05:49 AM IST

Asian shares weak

Asian stocks tracked U.S. declines on Wednesday as concern about faster inflation shadowed the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Japan’s Nikkei index retreated 1.3%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.9% and China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.5%.

Financial markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for public holidays.

19 May 2021, 07:32:47 AM IST

Wall Street ends lower on Tuesday

US stocks fell on Tuesday, with technology shares turning lower in late New York trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.78%, S&P 500 lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56%.

