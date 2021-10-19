Market LIVE: Sensex hits 62K at pre-open; HUL in focus
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities were positive in pre-opening trade on Tuesday, in line with trends on SGX Nifty. Sensex hit all-time high of 62,000
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities were positive in pre-opening trade on Tuesday, in line with trends on SGX Nifty. Sensex hit all-time high of 62,000
Indian equities were higher in pre-opening trade on Tuesday tracking Asian stocks that rose as technology shares rallied. US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday. All eyes will be on corporate earnings for the September quarter
Former president Donald Trump sued to block the release of documents to the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing that lawmakers have made an over-broad request for presidential records.
In the complaint filed in federal court in Washington on Monday, Trump asked a judge to stop the national archivist from releasing the records to Congress. The national archivist told Trump the records would be turned over to the committee on Nov. 12, “absent any intervening court order," according to the complaint.
The government may consider a single tax rate for online gaming as two different rates of 18% and 28%—based on whether they are games of skill or chance—are prone to misuse and litigation because of overlap, two people aware of the development told Mint.
A final decision on this matter will be taken by the GST Council, the apex decision-making body on matters of the indirect tax.
The International Monetary Fund on Monday reduced its forecast for India’s potential growth by 25 basis points (bps) to 6%, citing the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on investments and the labour market. Potential growth refers to the growth rate an economy can sustain over the medium term without generating excess inflation.
Indian stock markets are likely to remain steady on Tuesday. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for domestic equities.
On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 61,765.59, up 459.64 points or 0.75%. The Nifty closed at 18,477.05, up 138.50 points or 0.76%.
Refining margins have risen for the first time since the pandemic and with travel picking up and China pushing energy-intensive industries to reduce emissions, analysts see refining margins strengthening for Reliance Industries.
As China tightens supervision of projects high on energy consumption and carbon emissions, its refining industry saw refinery throughput hit a 15-month low in August. (Full report)
Piaggio India, Mahindra Electric Mobility and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions are among companies that have bid for supplying electric three-wheelers (E3W) as part of a 100,000-vehicle tender estimated to cost ₹3,000 crore, two people aware of the development told Mint.
State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd’s (CESL’s) tender saw bids for seven times the proposed purchase plan from 21 companies, including eight small and medium enterprises and startups.
Besides Reliance, SBI, Yes Bank, L&T Infotech, market will eye ACC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, ICICI Prudential as they declare earning today. (Read more)
Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday as technology shares rallied and the prospect of solid corporate earnings helped counter concerns stemming from elevated inflation.
Shares edged up in Japan, Hong Kong and China. U.S. futures were little changed.
Stocks wobbled to a mixed finish on Wall Street Monday. The S&P 500 rose 15.09 points, or 0.3%, to 4,486.46, with stocks roughly split between gainers and losers. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Gains in several big technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.8%.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!