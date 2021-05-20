Market LIVE: Sensex opens higher; Nifty holds 15,000; banks in focus

Indian stock markets were flat but in the green in opening session on Thursday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. Asian markets were weak on Thursday after a jittery session on Wall Street overnight. Axis Bank, HPCL and fertiliser stocks could be in focus today.
20 May 2021, 09:19:05 AM IST
Markets open flat, but in the green
20 May 2021, 09:10:38 AM IST
RBI governor tells state-led banks to implement covid relief steps
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday told heads of public sector banks to ensure that its recent measures to reduce the pain from the covid-19 pandemic are implemented in the right earnest.
Das met chief executives of state-owned lenders through video conference, and the meeting was also attended by deputy governors M.K. Jain, M. Rajeswar Rao, Michael D. Patra and T. Rabi Sankar, the central bank said in a statement.
20 May 2021, 09:03:24 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty mixed at pre-open
20 May 2021, 08:49:21 AM IST
Govt hikes subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140%
The Centre on Wednesday hiked the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140%, costing the exchequer an additional ₹14,775 crore, in a bid to ensure the soil nutrient is available to farmers at old rates despite a sharp rise in global prices.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
20 May 2021, 08:38:42 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, JK Tyre, Coforge, HPCL
Besides Axis Bank, JK Tyre, Coforge and Infosys that will be in focus on Thursday, HPCL, Bosch, JK Lakshmi Cement, Torrent Power and Zee Entertainment are other key companies that will be in news as they announce their March quarter results today.
20 May 2021, 08:29:39 AM IST
Markets are likely to consolidate
Indian stock markets are likely to consolidate on Thursday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex slipped 290.69 points or 0.58%, closing at 49,902.64. The Nifty was was down 77.95 points or 0.52% at 15,030.15.
20 May 2021, 08:16:35 AM IST
Oil prices fall
Oil prices fell on Thursday after a slump in the previous session, as rising U.S. stockpiles added to concerns about a hit to demand from surging coronavirus infections in Asia and possible U.S. rate hikes.
Brent crude was down 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $66.60 a barrel, having fallen 3% on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $63.29 a barrel, after a 3.3% drop in the previous session.
20 May 2021, 08:13:22 AM IST
Asia markets weak
Asian markets struggled for traction on Thursday after a jittery session on Wall Street amid a hint of tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Benchmarks in South Korea and Japan were either side of flat in morning trade and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell about 0.8% to pull MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down by 0.2%.
20 May 2021, 07:33:50 AM IST
US markets end lower on Wednesday
Wall Street's main indexes remained lower on Wednesday after minutes from an April Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the central bank's goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering its bond buying program.
The S&P 500 lost 12.15 points to 4,115.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.62 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq fared better than the rest of the market, shedding only 3.90 points, or less than 0.1%.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!