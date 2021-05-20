Market LIVE: Sensex opens higher; Nifty holds 15,000; banks in focus
- Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices opened flat on Thursday. Asian markets struggled for traction today after a jittery session on Wall Street overnight
Indian stock markets were flat but in the green in opening session on Thursday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. Asian markets were weak on Thursday after a jittery session on Wall Street overnight. Axis Bank, HPCL and fertiliser stocks could be in focus today.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday told heads of public sector banks to ensure that its recent measures to reduce the pain from the covid-19 pandemic are implemented in the right earnest.
Das met chief executives of state-owned lenders through video conference, and the meeting was also attended by deputy governors M.K. Jain, M. Rajeswar Rao, Michael D. Patra and T. Rabi Sankar, the central bank said in a statement.
The Centre on Wednesday hiked the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140%, costing the exchequer an additional ₹14,775 crore, in a bid to ensure the soil nutrient is available to farmers at old rates despite a sharp rise in global prices.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Besides Axis Bank, JK Tyre, Coforge and Infosys that will be in focus on Thursday, HPCL, Bosch, JK Lakshmi Cement, Torrent Power and Zee Entertainment are other key companies that will be in news as they announce their March quarter results today.
Indian stock markets are likely to consolidate on Thursday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex slipped 290.69 points or 0.58%, closing at 49,902.64. The Nifty was was down 77.95 points or 0.52% at 15,030.15.
Oil prices fell on Thursday after a slump in the previous session, as rising U.S. stockpiles added to concerns about a hit to demand from surging coronavirus infections in Asia and possible U.S. rate hikes.
Brent crude was down 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $66.60 a barrel, having fallen 3% on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $63.29 a barrel, after a 3.3% drop in the previous session.
Asian markets struggled for traction on Thursday after a jittery session on Wall Street amid a hint of tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Benchmarks in South Korea and Japan were either side of flat in morning trade and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell about 0.8% to pull MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down by 0.2%.
Wall Street's main indexes remained lower on Wednesday after minutes from an April Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the central bank's goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering its bond buying program.
The S&P 500 lost 12.15 points to 4,115.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.62 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq fared better than the rest of the market, shedding only 3.90 points, or less than 0.1%.
