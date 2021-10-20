Market LIVE: Sensex in the green at pre-open; Reliance, Nestle in focus

Indian stock markets are likely to be range-bound on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening for domestic benchmark indices.
Asian stocks rose on Wednesday tracking US markets that were led by technology shares and upbeat earnings reports.
20 Oct 2021, 09:02:54 AM IST
Sensex in the green at pre-open
20 Oct 2021, 08:50:27 AM IST
India opposes penalty for delay in WTO notifications
India has strongly opposed a proposal from developed countries for administrative actions and penalties in case of delayed submissions of notifications by member countries. It is wrong to assume wilful default on the part of members rather than acknowledging the capacity constraints and other legitimate difficulties faced by many developing countries, India said.
Developed countries, including the US, European Union, UK, Australia, and Canada, have moved a draft general council proposal on procedures to improve compliance with notification requirements under World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreements that requires a country that fails to submit notifications by the deadline to explain the delay every six months. (Read more)
20 Oct 2021, 08:40:29 AM IST
LIC likely to back Zee-Sony merger
Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), the largest local shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, favours the proposed merger of the broadcaster with Sony Pictures Networks India, three people familiar with the insurer’s decision said.
The insurer’s vote is crucial for the Zee-Sony merger deal because LIC owns nearly 5% of Zee. If LIC does endorse the Zee-Sony merger, it may also influence how Zee’s public shareholders vote on the proposal. (Read more)
20 Oct 2021, 08:30:56 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Nestle India, ACC
Besides Reliance, Nestle India, ACC, NTPC and other top companies that will be in focus today, Havells India, Tata Communications, L&T Holding Finance, Angel Broking, Just Dial, and Shoppers Stop will also be in the limelight as they release their September quarter results.
20 Oct 2021, 08:20:34 AM IST
Indian markets likely to be in a range
On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 61,716.05, down 49.54 points or 0.08%. The Nifty was at 18,418.75, down 58.30 points or 0.32%.
20 Oct 2021, 08:09:50 AM IST
Oil prices ease
Oil prices eased slightly in Asia but held near multi-year peaks as an energy supply crunch persisted across the globe.
US crude futures traded at $82.65 per barrel, down 0.4% on the day but near Monday’s peak of $83.18, its highest level since 2014.
20 Oct 2021, 07:40:14 AM IST
Asian markets rise
Most Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday tracking US markets as a focus on corporate earnings bolstered investor sentiment. Treasury yields advanced and the dollar slipped.
Nikkei 225 index was up 0.63%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.9%, and Hang Seng Index gained 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi index and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4% each.
20 Oct 2021, 07:30:44 AM IST
US indices climb overnight
US stock indices jumped on Tuesday as technology shares extended recent gains and earnings reports were upbeat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56%, the S&P 500 gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.71%.
