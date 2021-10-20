Market LIVE: Sensex in the green at pre-open; Reliance, Nestle in focus
Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex was in the green at pre-open in line with global stocks. SGX Nifty was largely flat.Reliance, Nestle, ACC are among stocks in focus today
Indian stock markets are likely to be range-bound on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening for domestic benchmark indices.
Asian stocks rose on Wednesday tracking US markets that were led by technology shares and upbeat earnings reports.
India has strongly opposed a proposal from developed countries for administrative actions and penalties in case of delayed submissions of notifications by member countries. It is wrong to assume wilful default on the part of members rather than acknowledging the capacity constraints and other legitimate difficulties faced by many developing countries, India said.
Developed countries, including the US, European Union, UK, Australia, and Canada, have moved a draft general council proposal on procedures to improve compliance with notification requirements under World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreements that requires a country that fails to submit notifications by the deadline to explain the delay every six months. (Read more)
Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), the largest local shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, favours the proposed merger of the broadcaster with Sony Pictures Networks India, three people familiar with the insurer’s decision said.
The insurer’s vote is crucial for the Zee-Sony merger deal because LIC owns nearly 5% of Zee. If LIC does endorse the Zee-Sony merger, it may also influence how Zee’s public shareholders vote on the proposal. (Read more)
Besides Reliance, Nestle India, ACC, NTPC and other top companies that will be in focus today, Havells India, Tata Communications, L&T Holding Finance, Angel Broking, Just Dial, and Shoppers Stop will also be in the limelight as they release their September quarter results.
On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 61,716.05, down 49.54 points or 0.08%. The Nifty was at 18,418.75, down 58.30 points or 0.32%.
Oil prices eased slightly in Asia but held near multi-year peaks as an energy supply crunch persisted across the globe.
US crude futures traded at $82.65 per barrel, down 0.4% on the day but near Monday’s peak of $83.18, its highest level since 2014.
Most Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday tracking US markets as a focus on corporate earnings bolstered investor sentiment. Treasury yields advanced and the dollar slipped.
Nikkei 225 index was up 0.63%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.9%, and Hang Seng Index gained 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi index and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4% each.
