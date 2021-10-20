Market LIVE: Sensex in the green at pre-open; Reliance, Nestle in focus

Premium Stock Market Today: Traders will eye global cues and quarterly earnings. Photo: Reuters

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:02 AM IST

Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex was in the green at pre-open in line with global stocks. SGX Nifty was largely flat.Reliance, Nestle, ACC are among stocks in focus today