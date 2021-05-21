OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: Indices may open higher tracking SGX Nifty trends; SBI in focus
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Indices may open higher tracking SGX Nifty trends; SBI in focus

Stock Market Today: Indian indices are seen tracking global equities on Friday. (REUTERS)Premium
Stock Market Today: Indian indices are seen tracking global equities on Friday. (REUTERS)
1 min read . Updated: 21 May 2021, 08:33 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher tracking global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty also suggests a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty

Indian markets are likely to open higher tracking trend in SGX Nifty. Asian stocks climbed early Friday after technology companies led a Wall Street rebound. SBI, Axis Bank, Mindtree, and ICICI Bank are some companies that will be in focus today

21 May 2021, 08:33:15 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: SBI, Axis Bank, Mindtree, ICICI Bank,

Shares of Axis Bank, Mindtree, ICICI Bank, HPCL will be in focus today. State Bank of India, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Shree Cement, Godrej Industries, and Shoppers Stop will also be in focus as they announce their March quarter earnings on Friday.

21 May 2021, 08:21:33 AM IST

Markets may open higher

Markets are likely to be volatile on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a green opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,564.86, down 337.78 points or 0.68%. The Nifty closed at 14,906.05, down 124.10 points or 0.83%.

21 May 2021, 08:08:48 AM IST

Oil prices recover marginally

Oil prices recovered slightly after steep drops on Thursday, when diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift US sanctions on Iran.

Brent crude was 0.2% higher at $65.21 a barrel after slumping 2.3%. West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.4% to $62.16 a barrel following a 2.1% tumble.

21 May 2021, 07:46:44 AM IST

Asian shares firm

Asian stocks climbed early Friday after technology companies led a Wall Street rebound on economic optimism and easing concern about the possibility of reduced U.S. stimulus.

Japan’s Nikkei index increased 0.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 0.7% and Hang Seng advanced 0.4%.

21 May 2021, 07:31:28 AM IST

Wall Street ends higher on Thursday

US indices rebounded on Thursday after a three-day slide as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession lifted mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.11 points, or 0.55%, to 34,084.15, the S&P 500 gained 43.44 points, or 1.06%, to 4,159.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 236.00 points, or 1.77%, to 13,535.74.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout