Market LIVE: Indices may open higher tracking SGX Nifty trends; SBI in focus
- Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices are likely to open higher tracking global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty also suggests a positive opening for Sensex and Nifty
Indian markets are likely to open higher tracking trend in SGX Nifty. Asian stocks climbed early Friday after technology companies led a Wall Street rebound. SBI, Axis Bank, Mindtree, and ICICI Bank are some companies that will be in focus today
Shares of Axis Bank, Mindtree, ICICI Bank, HPCL will be in focus today. State Bank of India, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Shree Cement, Godrej Industries, and Shoppers Stop will also be in focus as they announce their March quarter earnings on Friday.
Markets are likely to be volatile on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a green opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,564.86, down 337.78 points or 0.68%. The Nifty closed at 14,906.05, down 124.10 points or 0.83%.
Oil prices recovered slightly after steep drops on Thursday, when diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift US sanctions on Iran.
Brent crude was 0.2% higher at $65.21 a barrel after slumping 2.3%. West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.4% to $62.16 a barrel following a 2.1% tumble.
Asian stocks climbed early Friday after technology companies led a Wall Street rebound on economic optimism and easing concern about the possibility of reduced U.S. stimulus.
Japan’s Nikkei index increased 0.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%
South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 0.7% and Hang Seng advanced 0.4%.
US indices rebounded on Thursday after a three-day slide as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession lifted mood.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.11 points, or 0.55%, to 34,084.15, the S&P 500 gained 43.44 points, or 1.06%, to 4,159.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 236.00 points, or 1.77%, to 13,535.74.
