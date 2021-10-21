Market LIVE: Indian indices may open marginally up tracking SGX Nifty

OPEN APP
2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 08:39 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open a tad higher on Thursday tracking trends on SGX Nifty. Asian stocks were a tad higher but the upbeat mood that lifted the Dow Jones to records ebbed on fresh worries about China's property sector 

Asian stocks were a tad higher on Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings. SGX Nifty was flat-to-positive, indicating a green start for Indian markets. Wall Street ended higher overnight with Dow Jones hitting record intraday highs.

21 Oct 2021, 08:39:25 AM IST

India revises covid rules for travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for acceptance of covid-19 jabs approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be allowed to leave the airport without a further covid-19 test and won’t require home quarantine, according to updated guidelines issued on Wednesday. However, they would need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report and self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.

The guidelines concern countries that have an agreement with India on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of nationally recognized or WHO recognized vaccines. They also cover countries that don’t have such an agreement with India, but exempt Indian citizens fully vaccinated with nationally recognized or WHO recognized vaccines. Travellers from UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe are among those who would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

21 Oct 2021, 08:29:09 AM IST

Oil climbs

Oil prices rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session as U.S. crude and fuel inventories tightened further, with supplies of gasoline hitting a two-year low, pointing to strong demand.

Brent crude futures climbed 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.99 a barrel at 0040 GMT, after rising 0.9% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December gained 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.79 a barrel.

21 Oct 2021, 08:18:47 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Future Retail, PNB Housing

Reliance, PNB Housing, Dish TV, and Future group stocks will be in focus on Thursday. Among major companies, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Mphasis, IDBI Bank, Macrotech Developers, Concor, Biocon, TVS Motor and Indian Hotels will release their September quarter results today.

21 Oct 2021, 08:05:15 AM IST

Indian indices may open marginally higher, trade seen volatile

Markets are likely to stay volatile on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a green opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 61,259.96, down 456.09 points or 0.74% and the Nifty was at 18,266.60, down 152.15 points or 0.83%. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell nearly 2%.

21 Oct 2021, 07:42:46 AM IST

Asian stocks mixed

Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and risks from China’s property sector.

Stocks dipped in Japan and fluctuated in China and Hong Kong. U.S. futures wavered.

21 Oct 2021, 07:32:11 AM IST

Wall Street ends firm on Wednesday 

Most stock indexes worldwide rose on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average touched a record intraday high as more companies reported earnings that beat analysts' expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.43%, to 35,609.34, the S&P 500 gained 16.56 points, or 0.37%, at 4,536.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.41 points, or 0.05%, to 15,121.68.

