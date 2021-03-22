Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for Indian indices

Market outlook

Markets are likely to be wobbly on Monday following Asian peers while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat to negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,858.24, up 641.72 points or 1.30%. The Nifty closed at 14,744, up 186.15 points or 1.28%.

Asian markets were holding their nerve on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira tested risk appetite, with stocks and bonds showing only a limited bid for safe-havens. (Read more)



