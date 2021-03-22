Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for Indian indices

Market outlook Markets are likely to be wobbly on Monday following Asian peers while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat to negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,858.24, up 641.72 points or 1.30%. The Nifty closed at 14,744, up 186.15 points or 1.28%. Asian markets were holding their nerve on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira tested risk appetite, with stocks and bonds showing only a limited bid for safe-havens. (Read more)



Saudi Aramco to focus on supply to China for next 50 yrs: CEO Saudi Aramco will ensure China's energy security remains its highest priority for the next 50 years and beyond as new and existing energy sources run in parallel for some time, CEO Amin Nasser told the China Development Forum on Sunday.

Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes Oil prices resumed their decline on Monday, falling around 1% as worries about a drop in demand for fuel products in the wake of yet more European lockdowns dominated trading. Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 0.9%, at $63.93 a barrel by 0136 GMT. US oil was off by 68 cents, or 1.1%, at $60.74 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than 6% last week. (Reuters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold drops as dollar strengthens Gold declined as the dollar remained resilient and 10-year Treasury yields held near the highest level in more than a year, weighing on the precious metal which doesn’t offer interest. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.78 an ounce by 7:44 am in Singapore, after rising 0.5% on Friday. Silver, platinum and palladium all retreated. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%. (Bloomberg)