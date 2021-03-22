Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for Indian indices

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading lower on Monday, as investors were concerned about bond yields and inflation. Shares declined across major bourses and the Turkish lira fell several points after Turkish central bank chief's ouster
The US financial sector underperformed after the Federal Reserve let a capital break for big banks expire.
22 Mar 2021, 08:29 AM ISTMarket outlook
Markets are likely to be wobbly on Monday following Asian peers while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat to negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,858.24, up 641.72 points or 1.30%. The Nifty closed at 14,744, up 186.15 points or 1.28%.
Asian markets were holding their nerve on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira tested risk appetite, with stocks and bonds showing only a limited bid for safe-havens. (Read more)
22 Mar 2021, 08:14 AM ISTStocks to Watch
Future Retail, PGCIL, Adani Green and Bharti Airtel, among other stocks, are expected to be in focus today. (Read here)
22 Mar 2021, 07:57 AM ISTSaudi Aramco to focus on supply to China for next 50 yrs: CEO
Saudi Aramco will ensure China's energy security remains its highest priority for the next 50 years and beyond as new and existing energy sources run in parallel for some time, CEO Amin Nasser told the China Development Forum on Sunday.
22 Mar 2021, 07:51 AM ISTOil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes
Oil prices resumed their decline on Monday, falling around 1% as worries about a drop in demand for fuel products in the wake of yet more European lockdowns dominated trading.
Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 0.9%, at $63.93 a barrel by 0136 GMT. US oil was off by 68 cents, or 1.1%, at $60.74 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than 6% last week. (Reuters)
22 Mar 2021, 07:43 AM ISTGold drops as dollar strengthens
Gold declined as the dollar remained resilient and 10-year Treasury yields held near the highest level in more than a year, weighing on the precious metal which doesn’t offer interest.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.78 an ounce by 7:44 am in Singapore, after rising 0.5% on Friday. Silver, platinum and palladium all retreated. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%. (Bloomberg)
22 Mar 2021, 07:27 AM ISTAsian markets open lower; Turkish lira stumbles
Asian stocks started the week mostly lower with investors fretting over bond yields and inflation as economic activity picks up. Turkey’s lira tumbled after the central-bank head was replaced.
US equity futures fluctuated. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific gauge slipped as shares in Japan and South Korea declined, while Australia’s index climbed. The Turkish lira slumped as much as 15% in early Asian trading after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the central-bank governor following a sharper-than-expected hike in interest rates. The dollar advanced against most Group-of-10 currencies.
The S&P 500 Index weakened slightly on Friday. The financial sector underperformed after the Federal Reserve let a capital break for big banks expire. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 recovered from Thursday’s slump. Oil fell after its worst week since October.
SGX Nifty was trading at 14,828.50, down 3.70 points or 0.02% at 7:20 am IST
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:20 am in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%.
Topix Index fell 1.1%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3%.
South Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.2%
The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about two basis points to 1.70%.