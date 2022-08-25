Stock Market LIVE: Positive vibes for indices; SGX Nifty in green

25 Aug 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Rupee slips 2 paise to close at 79.85 against US dollar
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and depreciated 2 paise to close at 79.81 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.84 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.68 to 79.87 during the session.
The domestic unit finally settled at 79.85, down 2 paise over its previous close of 79.83. (PTI)
25 Aug 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Retailers eye 5G to boost festive demand
Retailers are banking on 5G and 5G- enabled smartphones to stimulate demand ahead of the festive season as top brands prepare to launch models based on the technology and telcos initiate new services. A section of retailers expect 5G smartphone prices to fall from ₹15,000 to below ₹10,000 within six months. (Full Story)
25 Aug 2022, 07:38 AM IST
Storm delays trading debut for Hong Kong’s biggest IPO this year
China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp., which raised HK$16.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in Hong Kong’s biggest listing this year, will have its debut delayed due to tropical storm Ma-on.
The shares were sold at HK$158 each, above the mid-point of a marketed range, and when the Hong Kong stock was priced last week, the discount to the firm’s equities trading in Shanghai was about 27.5%. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. scrapped trading of stocks and derivatives during the morning session, with trading scheduled to start at 1 p.m. (Bloomberg)
25 Aug 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Corporate bond outstanding soars four-fold to ₹40.2 lakh crore in a decade
Illiquidity in secondary corporate debt market is a global issue and so focus should be on further deepening primary market that has grown nearly four-folds in a decade to over ₹40 lakh crore, an RBI official said.
Addressing a Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry event on Wednesday, Reserve Bank deputy governor T Rabi Sankar said the concerted efforts by regulators and government have seen corporate bond outstanding touching ₹40.20 lakh crore in FY22 from ₹10.51 lakh crore in FY12. While annual issuances during this period have increased from ₹3.80 lakh crore to close to ₹6 lakh crore.
During this period, the secondary market volume spiked from ₹4.5 lakh crore to ₹14.37 lakh crore, showing clearly that secondary trading has not risen in consonance with the size of the market, he said. (PTI)
25 Aug 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Domestic demand helps companies sail through in Apr-Jun
Geopolitical issues, a weakening rupee, recessionary concerns across developed markets and high commodity prices had a bearing on the June quarter performance of India Inc., said experts. Managements have indicated that recent input price corrections should drive a margin recovery in Oct-March. (Full Story)
25 Aug 2022, 07:26 AM IST
Stocks edge higher as Wall Street waits for Fed speech
Stocks ticked higher Wednesday as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates at the end of the week.
The S&P 500 edged up 12.04 points, or 0.3%, to 4,140.77, as traders overall again held off on making big moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.64, or 0.2%, to 32,969.23, and the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23, or 0.4%, to 12,431.53. (AP)