Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

Stock Market LIVE: Positive vibes for indices; SGX Nifty in green

Stock market today: Markets keep an eye on Fed's speech
LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:43 AM ISTVijay Kishore

Share Market LIVE Update: The markets are expected to start on a strong note but investors will continue to remain cautious on Thursday as they wait to assess future interest rate hikes. Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday and most Asian stocks tracked it to start in green.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be giving a speech at an annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday. Investors are hoping Powell will offer clarity on further rate hikes. Wall Street ended with gains on Wednesday and Asian markets started on a positive note on Friday.

25 Aug 2022, 07:43 AM IST Rupee slips 2 paise to close at 79.85 against US dollar

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and depreciated 2 paise to close at 79.81 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.84 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.68 to 79.87 during the session.

The domestic unit finally settled at 79.85, down 2 paise over its previous close of 79.83. (PTI)

25 Aug 2022, 07:42 AM IST Retailers eye 5G to boost festive demand

Retailers are banking on 5G and 5G- enabled smartphones to stimulate demand ahead of the festive season as top brands prepare to launch models based on the technology and telcos initiate new services. A section of retailers expect 5G smartphone prices to fall from 15,000 to below 10,000 within six months. (Full Story)

25 Aug 2022, 07:38 AM IST Storm delays trading debut for Hong Kong’s biggest IPO this year

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp., which raised HK$16.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in Hong Kong’s biggest listing this year, will have its debut delayed due to tropical storm Ma-on.

The shares were sold at HK$158 each, above the mid-point of a marketed range, and when the Hong Kong stock was priced last week, the discount to the firm’s equities trading in Shanghai was about 27.5%. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. scrapped trading of stocks and derivatives during the morning session, with trading scheduled to start at 1 p.m. (Bloomberg)

25 Aug 2022, 07:36 AM IST Corporate bond outstanding soars four-fold to ₹40.2 lakh crore in a decade

Illiquidity in secondary corporate debt market is a global issue and so focus should be on further deepening primary market that has grown nearly four-folds in a decade to over 40 lakh crore, an RBI official said.

Addressing a Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry event on Wednesday, Reserve Bank deputy governor T Rabi Sankar said the concerted efforts by regulators and government have seen corporate bond outstanding touching 40.20 lakh crore in FY22 from 10.51 lakh crore in FY12. While annual issuances during this period have increased from 3.80 lakh crore to close to 6 lakh crore.

During this period, the secondary market volume spiked from 4.5 lakh crore to 14.37 lakh crore, showing clearly that secondary trading has not risen in consonance with the size of the market, he said. (PTI)

25 Aug 2022, 07:27 AM IST Domestic demand helps companies sail through in Apr-Jun

Geopolitical issues, a weakening rupee, recessionary concerns across developed markets and high commodity prices had a bearing on the June quarter performance of India Inc., said experts. Managements have indicated that recent input price corrections should drive a margin recovery in Oct-March. (Full Story)

25 Aug 2022, 07:26 AM IST Stocks edge higher as Wall Street waits for Fed speech

Stocks ticked higher Wednesday as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates at the end of the week.

The S&P 500 edged up 12.04 points, or 0.3%, to 4,140.77, as traders overall again held off on making big moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.64, or 0.2%, to 32,969.23, and the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23, or 0.4%, to 12,431.53. (AP)

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!