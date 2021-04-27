Market LIVE: Trends in SGX Nifty indicate muted start for Indian indices

27 Apr 2021, 09:00 AM IST
RBI to hold customer satisfaction survey on merger of PSU banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct a customer satisfaction survey to find out the impact of the recent mergers of state-owned banks on banking services being availed by individuals. Among other things, the respondents will be asked whether the merger was positive from the point of customer services. The choice before the customer will be to tick one of the following options—strongly agree; agree; neutral; disagree; or strongly disagree. The proposed survey will cover a total of 20,000 respondents from 21 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. In all, there will be 22 questions.
27 Apr 2021, 08:47 AM IST
Blinken meets US business leaders to help India in its covid battle
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met leaders of the US business community, US Chamber of Commerce and the US India Business Council overnight Tuesday to leverage private sector support to help India battle its covid-19 infection surge.
According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, “Secretary Blinken, Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security Gayle Smith, and National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell provided an update on U.S. assistance and welcomed coordination with U.S. industry."
27 Apr 2021, 08:36 AM IST
Cash in circulation at two-decade high
The total currency in circulation, adjusting for the size of the Indian economy, reached a two-decade high in March 2021.
The total currency in circulation or the cash in the system was at ₹28.6 trillion as of March end, an increase of 16.8% from the year earlier. (Read more)
27 Apr 2021, 08:34 AM IST
States wary of vaccine shortage
Shortages of covid-19 jabs may disrupt plans to immunize all adults from 1 May and prolong India’s severe health crisis, states and experts warned on Monday, amid mounting complaints over the vaccination drive.
Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh said they may not be able to meet the increased demand for vaccines amid lack of adequate manufacturing capacity at Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International to meet even the current demand from people above 45 years of age and healthcare and frontline workers. (Read more)
27 Apr 2021, 08:25 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Motors
Besides Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors, shares of banks and financials will be in focus today as RBI has capped the tenure of managing directors and chief executive officers and whole-time directors of private banks at 15 years.
Key companies that will announce March quarter results today are Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PNB Housing Finance, Hindustan Zinc and TVS Motor Company.
27 Apr 2021, 08:20 AM IST
Indian markets seen in range
Indian equity markets are likely to trade in a range on Tuesday. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 48,386.51, up 508.06 points or 1.06%. The Nifty closed at 14,485, up 143.65 points or 1%. Globally, investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a Fed meeting ending Wednesday, where the US central bank is expected to confirm that it will maintain its easy monetary policy to bolster the economy.
27 Apr 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Regulator caps terms for MDs, CEOs at private banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has capped the tenure of managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) and whole-time directors (WTDs) of private banks at 15 years from the date of appointment. For CEOs who are part of the promoter group or large shareholder, the tenure is capped at 12 years. The age cap for chairman and independent directors has been set at 75 years.
The norms have been made tougher as part of RBI’s attempts to strengthen the governance structure in private sector banks against the backdrop of a series of failures in financial institutions. (Full report)
27 Apr 2021, 08:05 AM IST
Crude oil gains
Oil prices bounced back early on Tuesday from drops in the previous session, but gains were seen likely capped by growing concern about fuel demand in India, the world's third-biggest crude importer now slammed by spiralling new coronavirus cases.
Brent crude was up 26 cents, or 0.4%, at $65.91 a barrel by 0141 GMT, after dropping 0.7% on Monday. U.S. oil gained 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $62.14, having declined by the same amount the previous session.
27 Apr 2021, 07:49 AM IST
Asian shares fall
Asian markets wobbled on Tuesday on caution ahead of US Federal Reserve's meeting and a slew of corporate earnings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.14%. Australian stocks dropped 0.51%, while shares in China were little changed. Stocks in Tokyo edged 0.11% lower.
27 Apr 2021, 07:32 AM IST
Wall Street ends mixed
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.52 points, or 0.18%, to 33,981.97, the S&P 500 gained 7.52 points, or 0.18%, to 4,187.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 121.97 points, or 0.87%, to 14,138.78.