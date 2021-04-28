Market Live: Indian indices may open flat in line with trend on SGX Nifty

World markets eased from record peaks on Tuesday as optimism about a global economic recovery was dented by caution before a policy decision by the US Federal Reserve and earnings updates from a number of blue-chip companies.
28 Apr 2021, 07:36:05 AM IST
Asian markets mixed as investors exercise caution
Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday amid caution following a renewed rise in Treasury yields and a jump in commodity prices, and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4%
South Korea’s Kospi Index was down 0.9%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 0.5%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%
28 Apr 2021, 07:31:48 AM IST
U.S. indices end flat
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.36 points, or 0.01%, to 33,984.93, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.02%, to 4,186.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.56 points, or 0.34%, to 14,090.22.