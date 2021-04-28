OPEN APP
Market Live: Indian indices may open flat in line with trend on SGX Nifty

Stock Market Today: Asian stocks opened on a cautious note Wednesday
1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2021, 07:36 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open flat tracking trends in SGX Nifty. Asian stocks opened on a cautious note Wednesday

World markets eased from record peaks on Tuesday as optimism about a global economic recovery was dented by caution before a policy decision by the US Federal Reserve and earnings updates from a number of blue-chip companies.

28 Apr 2021, 07:36:05 AM IST

Asian markets mixed as investors exercise caution

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday amid caution following a renewed rise in Treasury yields and a jump in commodity prices, and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4%

South Korea’s Kospi Index was down 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%

28 Apr 2021, 07:31:48 AM IST

U.S. indices end flat

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.36 points, or 0.01%, to 33,984.93, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.02%, to 4,186.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.56 points, or 0.34%, to 14,090.22.

