Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

28 Dec 2021, 08:45:39 AM IST
Supriya Lifescience IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'strong' debut
Shares of Supriya Lifescience Limited is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Supriya Lifescience Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE and BSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in a Special Pre-open Session. According to stock market experts, Supriya Lifescience may have a strong debut as the stock is expected to list in the range of ₹360 to ₹430 per share levels. Grey market is also signaling strong Supriya Lifescience share price debut. According to market observers, Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP today is ₹150.
28 Dec 2021, 08:34:58 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Paras Defence, TCS
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus today.
28 Dec 2021, 08:25:09 AM IST
Bitcoin, dogecoin, Shiba Inu plunge; Cardano rises
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price was trading above $50,000 even as the world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization slipped 0.6% to $50,180. Bitcoin, famed for its volatility, has shed more than $18,000 since hitting a record in early November, but it’s still up more than 75% this year (year-to-date or YTD) so far.
Check cryptocurrency prices today.
28 Dec 2021, 08:13:00 AM IST
RBL Bank among 4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
RBL Bank is among the four stocks that have been been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. Meanwhile, other three stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Escorts, and Vodafone Idea that continue to be under the exchange's stock ban list for today.
28 Dec 2021, 08:03:06 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 80.5 points (0.47%) higher at 17,186.50 in early deals
28 Dec 2021, 07:57:51 AM IST
Indian bankers book record ₹2600 crore fees from IPOs in 2021
Indian investment bankers are set for their best year ever, collecting almost ₹2600 crore ($347 million) in fees from local initial public offerings (IPOs) that have reached an all-time high in 2021.
28 Dec 2021, 07:46:36 AM IST
Safe-haven yen sinks to one-month low as Omicron worries ebb
The yen traded near a one-month low to the dollar on Tuesday as safe-havens fell out of favour following Wall Street's rally to a record high overnight, with Omicron uncertainty consigned to the background. The Japanese currency weakened as far as 114.935 yen per dollar for the first time since Nov. 26, approaching the year-to-date low of 115.525 reached Nov. 24.
28 Dec 2021, 07:33:54 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed
Asian stocks traded mixed Tuesday as investors mulled another all-time high for U.S. shares on optimism the global recovery can weather risks from the coronavirus and tighter policy.
Equities climbed about 1% in Japan but slipped in Hong Kong and fluctuated in China and South Korea. U.S. futures dipped following the S&P 500’s 69th record close this year, though volumes on Wall Street were lower than average in the wake of the Christmas break.
China’s central bank -- which on the weekend vowed more economic support -- boosted a short-term liquidity injection. Traders also digested new curbs from Beijing on certain offshore listings and a looming interest payment deadline for struggling property giant China Evergrande Group -- whose shares climbed Tuesday.
Shorter maturity U.S. Treasury yields rose, while those for longer-dated bonds were steady. The dollar was little changed. Oil pushed higher amid bets that economic reopening faces only a temporary setback from the omicron virus-strain outbreak.
