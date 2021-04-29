Market LIVE: Sensex hits 50k, Nifty tops 14950 at pre-open; Bajaj Auto, HUL eyed

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indices were strong in pre-opening trade tracking global cues. Trend in SGX Nifty points to a strong start for Indian equities. Asian stocks were firm on Thursday as US President Joe Biden laid out a $1.8 trillion social-support plan
Indian stocks zoomed at pre-open on Thursday tracking Asian markets which rose as US President Joe Biden laid out a $1.8 trillion social-support plan and after the US Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy.
29 Apr 2021, 09:05:06 AM IST
Sensex hits 50,000 at pre-open
29 Apr 2021, 08:56:58 AM IST
Consumers rein in spending amid covid
The virulent second covid-19 wave that is wreaking havoc in India is prompting consumers to cut back on discretionary spending, prioritize their health, shop online, and buy only essential goods, a trend that could take months to normalize, according to companies.
Consumers in India have once again turned to “cautious consumption", Deloitte said on Wednesday after it released findings of a 30-day global consumer survey. Indians accounted for the most number of people who reported feeling anxious during the second wave, among 18 countries surveyed by Deloitte.
29 Apr 2021, 08:49:29 AM IST
Retail borrowers make the most of recast plan
Retail loans restructured under a central bank scheme announced last year were more than thrice the corresponding figures for corporate loans, initial numbers released by top private sector lenders showed.
HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd collectively implemented retail debt recasts of ₹6,603 crore and just ₹2,109 crore of corporate loans under the scheme. On a standalone basis, only ICICI Bank implemented more corporate recasts than retail. However, HDFC Bank’s ₹5,456 crore retail loan recast tipped the scales. Axis Bank restructured ₹504 crore of retail loans and ₹341 crore of corporate loans. (Read more)
29 Apr 2021, 08:45:59 AM IST
Biden celebrates an America 'on the move again'
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress that he used to promote a $1.8 trillion plan he said is needed to compete with China. He said the notion of “we the people" is actually “the government, you and I."
As Biden wrapped up his prime-time speech, he also spoke of the mob that on January 6 overran the Capitol building where he gave his address Wednesday night.
He said the United States is "on the move again", calling for trillions of dollars to rebuild the post-Covid US middle class and give new life to "forgotten" workers.
29 Apr 2021, 08:28:40 AM IST
Markets seen firm on global cues
Indian equity markets are likely to rise on Thursday following global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a firm opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,733.84, up 789.70 points or 1.61%. The Nifty closed at 14,864.55, up 211.50 points or 1.44%.
29 Apr 2021, 08:21:38 AM IST
Oil gains
Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after rising 1% in the previous session as bullish forecasts for a demand recovery this summer offset concerns of rising covid-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil.
Brent crude for June rose 0.37%, to $67.52 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was at $64.12 a barrel, up 0.41%.
29 Apr 2021, 08:12:35 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Titan, HUL
RIL, ONGC, Tata Communications and Indiamart are some of the companies that will be in focus on Thursday. Nifty companies that will report March quarter earnings today are Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, and Titan. Other major companies that will announce results are Ambuja Cements, Zensar Technologies, AU Small Finance Bank, and Inox Leisure
29 Apr 2021, 08:02:51 AM IST
Asia markets gain
Asian shares rose in early trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, and as US President Joe Biden unveiled plans for a $1.8 trillion stimulus package.
Japan markets were closed on account of a holiday.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3%
South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.4%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.9%
Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2%
29 Apr 2021, 07:35:13 AM IST
Fed strengthens view of economy while keeping rates near zero
US Federal Reserve officials strengthened their assessment of the economy on Wednesday and signaled that risks have diminished while leaving their policy interest rate near zero and maintaining a $120 billion monthly pace of asset purchases.
29 Apr 2021, 07:26:22 AM IST
Wall Street ends lower on Wednesday
Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady and gave no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48% to end at 33,820.38 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.08% to 4,183.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28%, to 14,051.03.