Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 08:19 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open flat today. The SGX Nifty was down 0.09%. On Tuesday, the Sensex lost 1,000 points intra day, to close at 59,667.60, down 410.28 points, or 0.68%, while the Nifty was at 17,748.60, down 106.50 points, or 0.60%.