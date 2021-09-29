Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Sensex, Nifty may open flat. Asia stocks fell Wednesday after U.S. stocks saw their worst day since May and bond yields spiked on concerns about inflation. Treasuries added to a decline.
Market outlook
Markets may extend sell-off on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 59,667.60, down 410.28 points or 0.68% and the Nifty closed at 17,748.60, down 106.50 points or 0.60%.
Aditya Birla AMC IPO opens today: GMP, other details. Should you subscribe?
Fun house Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has come up with it public issue to raise ₹2,770 crore, which opens today and closes on October 1. The three-day initial share sale's price band has been fixed at ₹695-712 per share. Ahead of its IPO, the company on Tuesday collected ₹789 crore from anchor investors ahead of its. (Read more)
Asian markets open lower
Asia stocks fell Wednesday after U.S. stocks saw their worst day since May and bond yields spiked on concerns about inflation. Treasuries added to a decline. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian stocks dropped more than 1%—and is headed for its first quarterly slide in six. Japan fell more than 2% and Hong Kong and China opened weaker. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 closed 2% lower—the most since May—with concerns over the debt-ceiling impasse in Washington adding to investor angst. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled the most since March as technology shares fared worse than economically sensitive stocks amid rising Treasury yields.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:35 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.9%
Topix index dropped 2.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.5%
Kospi index fell 2.1%
Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%
Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1%
Wall Street indices close lower
The selloff in risk assets accelerated on Tuesday amid mounting concern over the debt-ceiling impasse in Washington, with stocks suffering their worst rout since May. During a Senate hearing, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen both warned that a U.S. default due to a failure to raise the debt ceiling would have catastrophic consequences. Republicans blocked a Democratic move in the Senate to raise the debt limit—escalating tensions less than three weeks before the Treasury potentially runs out of capacity to avert a federal payments default. The S&P 500 extended its September selloff, with technology shares underperforming economically sensitive companies. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled the most since March. The yield on Treasury 30-year bonds climbed more than 10 basis points. The dollar rallied. Brent slipped from a three-year high above $80 a barrel, dragged lower by a rout in U.S. equities.
The S&P 500 fell 2% as of 4 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.9%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%
The MSCI World index fell 1.9%
The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.2%