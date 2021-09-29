Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Premium
Stock Market Today: Indian indices may open flat. 
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:19 AM IST Ishaan Mital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open flat today. The SGX Nifty was down 0.09%. On Tuesday, the Sensex lost 1,000 points intra day, to close at 59,667.60, down 410.28 points, or 0.68%, while the Nifty was at 17,748.60, down 106.50 points, or 0.60%.

Sensex, Nifty may open flat. Asia stocks fell Wednesday after U.S. stocks saw their worst day since May and bond yields spiked on concerns about inflation. Treasuries added to a decline.

29 Sep 2021, 08:19 AM IST Market outlook

Markets may extend sell-off on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 59,667.60, down 410.28 points or 0.68% and the Nifty closed at 17,748.60, down 106.50 points or 0.60%.

29 Sep 2021, 08:03 AM IST Aditya Birla AMC IPO opens today: GMP, other details. Should you subscribe?

Fun house Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has come up with it public issue to raise 2,770 crore, which opens today and closes on October 1. The three-day initial share sale's price band has been fixed at 695-712 per share. Ahead of its IPO, the company on Tuesday collected 789 crore from anchor investors ahead of its. (Read more)

29 Sep 2021, 07:43 AM IST Asian markets open lower

Asia stocks fell Wednesday after U.S. stocks saw their worst day since May and bond yields spiked on concerns about inflation. Treasuries added to a decline. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian stocks dropped more than 1%—and is headed for its first quarterly slide in six. Japan fell more than 2% and Hong Kong and China opened weaker. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 closed 2% lower—the most since May—with concerns over the debt-ceiling impasse in Washington adding to investor angst. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled the most since March as technology shares fared worse than economically sensitive stocks amid rising Treasury yields.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:35 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.9%

Topix index dropped 2.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.5%

Kospi index fell 2.1%

Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%

Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1%

29 Sep 2021, 07:32 AM IST Wall Street indices close lower 

The selloff in risk assets accelerated on Tuesday amid mounting concern over the debt-ceiling impasse in Washington, with stocks suffering their worst rout since May. During a Senate hearing, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen both warned that a U.S. default due to a failure to raise the debt ceiling would have catastrophic consequences. Republicans blocked a Democratic move in the Senate to raise the debt limit—escalating tensions less than three weeks before the Treasury potentially runs out of capacity to avert a federal payments default. The S&P 500 extended its September selloff, with technology shares underperforming economically sensitive companies. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled the most since March. The yield on Treasury 30-year bonds climbed more than 10 basis points. The dollar rallied. Brent slipped from a three-year high above $80 a barrel, dragged lower by a rout in U.S. equities.

The S&P 500 fell 2% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%

The MSCI World index fell 1.9%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.2%

