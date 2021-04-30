Market LIVE: Indian equities may open lower, SGX Nifty in the red; RIL in focus

Asian markets were weak on Friday even as US shared closed higher on Thursday following strong US economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy.
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Titan, L&T Finance, Indusind Bank
Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank are among stocks that will be in focus today as they will report their March quarter earnings today. Ajanta Pharma, Atul, Indian Hotels, Marico, will also announce their results today
Asia stocks dip
Asian stocks slipped Friday as China’s crackdown on technology firms dented sentiment despite another all-time record for the U.S. market overnight amid solid economic growth data.
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5%
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%
Hang Seng Index slid 1.2%
South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.6%
Wall Street ends firm
Strong US economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy fueled confidence in a recovery and lifted US stocks overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.98 points, or 0.71%, to 34,060.36, the S&P 500 gained 28.29 points, or 0.68%, to 4,211.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.52 points, or 0.22%, to 14,082.55.