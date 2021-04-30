OPEN APP
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Indian equities may open lower, SGX Nifty in the red; RIL in focus

Stock Market Today: Reliance, Yes Bank, Marico are in focus today as they report their earnings.Premium
Stock Market Today: Reliance, Yes Bank, Marico are in focus today as they report their earnings.
1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2021, 08:12 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for Indian markets. Asian stocks slipped Friday despite another all-time record for the US market overnight

Asian markets were weak on Friday even as US shared closed higher on Thursday following strong US economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy.

30 Apr 2021, 08:12:10 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Titan, L&T Finance, Indusind Bank

Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank are among stocks that will be in focus today as they will report their March quarter earnings today. Ajanta Pharma, Atul, Indian Hotels, Marico, will also announce their results today

30 Apr 2021, 07:53:36 AM IST

Asia stocks dip

Asian stocks slipped Friday as China’s crackdown on technology firms dented sentiment despite another all-time record for the U.S. market overnight amid solid economic growth data.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5%

Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%

Hang Seng Index slid 1.2%

South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.6%

30 Apr 2021, 07:32:48 AM IST

Wall Street ends firm

Strong US economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy fueled confidence in a recovery and lifted US stocks overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.98 points, or 0.71%, to 34,060.36, the S&P 500 gained 28.29 points, or 0.68%, to 4,211.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.52 points, or 0.22%, to 14,082.55.

