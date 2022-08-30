Stock Market LIVE: Sensex preopens flat; BPCL, NDTV, Adani Green in focus

30 Aug 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Indian rupee likely flat on dollar pullback, oil surge
The Indian rupee is tipped to open flat to the U.S. currency on Tuesday after oil prices scaled to a one-month high and as the dollar index retreated.
In early trade, the rupee is expected around the same level of 79.9625 from the previous session.
The unit fell to a record low of 80.12 on Monday before slipping back above the psychological level of 80 on likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.
Oil prices "back on upward trajectory" is an issue for the rupee, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said. (Reuters)
30 Aug 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex preopens flat with a slight tilt towards green. Adani Green, BPCL, NDTV, IRCTC stocks are in focus
30 Aug 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Defence import bans linked to domestic manufacturing
A new import ban imposed on hundreds of military sub-systems and components has brought India’s quest for indigenization into sharper focus, set goals for local defence manufacturers and turned the spotlight on the road ahead for attaining meaningful self-reliance, officials tracking the development said on Monday.
India’s military imports dropped 21% between 2012-16 and 2017-21, according to SIPRI.
30 Aug 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi top tech hubs in Asia Pacific after Beijing: Report
Bengaluru ranks second after Beijing on the list of top technology hubs in the Asia Pacific region, according to property consultant Cushman & Wakefield.
In its latest report 'Tech Cities: The Global Intersection of Talent and Real Estate', the consultant has identified tech markets based on 14 criteria across talent, real estate, and business environment metrics.
The report has identified "Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi as the top technology hubs in the APAC region after Beijing", the consultant said in a statement.
Bengaluru leads India with 2,30,813 tech job creation during the last fiscal, followed by Chennai with 1,12,781, Hyderabad with 1,03,032 and Delhi with 89,996 jobs.
"The IT and tech-driven sectors remain the key driving force for the Indian economy," said Anshul Jain, MD, India & South East Asia. (PTI)
30 Aug 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Reliance to enter FMCG business this year, partner 1 crore merchants in 5 years
The country's largest retailer Reliance Industries on Monday announced that it will enter the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business this year as part of its expansion plan.
Addressing the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries on Monday, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) Director Isha Ambani said: "This year, we will launch our FMCG goods business".
The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high-quality products at affordable pricing, she said while addressing Reliance Industries' annual general meeting.
In FY22, Reliance Retail strengthened the presence of its own brands by launching several new products across the categories as staples, home, personal care and general merchandise, said Isha Ambani. (PTI)
30 Aug 2022, 08:37 AM IST
DreamFolks Services IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online
After closure of three days bidding, all eyes are now set on DreamFolks Services IPO (initial public offering) allotment date, which is most likely on 1st September 2022. However, DreamFolks IPO applicants are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of DreamFolks IPO is Link Intime Private Limited. Meanwhile, after strong response by investors, grey market has gone highly bullish on DreamFolks Services shares. According to market observers, DreamFolks IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹106. (Full Report)
30 Aug 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: BPCL, NDTV, Adani Green, IRCTC, Vodafone Idea. Lupin, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Oberoi Hotels
Orissa Mineral Development, Bombay Rayon Fashions, McDowell Holdings, and Nagarjuna Fertilisers stocks will be in focus as they declare their June quarterly report today. (Full Report)
30 Aug 2022, 08:25 AM IST
India bond yields seen up, tracking oil prices
Indian government bond yields are seen marginally up in early trades on Tuesday, tracking higher global oil prices that are expected to weigh on inflation outlook.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is likely to trade in 7.24%-7.28% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield rose three basis points on Monday to end at 7.2534%.
"Any further rise in oil prices from this point will lead to a selling pressure in bonds, but for the time being, we may see some uptick in yields at open followed by a rangebound trading session," the trader said. (Reuters)
30 Aug 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Multibagger chemical stock hits record high on Monday, rallies 113% in 6 months
Shares of Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd surged to hit a record high of ₹523 apiece by rising nearly 2% on the BSE in Monday's early trading session. The chemical stock has been in the upward momentum as the counter is up over 38% in the last five trading sessions. (Read More)
30 Aug 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Asia stocks sapped by China tech slump, Fed stance
Asian stocks struggled for traction Tuesday amid a slide in Hong Kong and subdued sentiment due to the Federal Reserve’s commitment to a sustained period of restrictive monetary policy to quell inflation.
A climb in Japan and rise in energy shares supported a regional gauge, but China tech stocks in Hong Kong slid. US futures fluctuated after Wall Street equities added to a slump that began Friday when Chair Jerome Powell stressed the Fed is willing to let the economy suffer to cool price pressures. (Bloomberg)
30 Aug 2022, 08:01 AM IST
NPPA working as facilitator for pharma industry: Mandaviya
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has been working more as a facilitator than a regulator and played an important role in ensuring the availability and affordability of medicines in the country, Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.
Addressing the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, Mandaviya highlighted the noteworthy contribution of NPPA towards ensuring the availability and affordability of medicines in the last 25 years. (ANI)
30 Aug 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Rupee falls 7 paise to 79.91 on strong dollar
The rupee on Monday depreciated 7 paise to close at 79.91 against the American dollar due to risk aversion in the global markets and a strong greenback overseas after hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve.
A massive sell-off in the domestic equities and rising global crude prices also weakened sentiment in the forex market, experts said.
However, suspected RBI intervention restricted the rupee's fall, they added.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened sharply lower at 80.10 and fell to its all-time low of 80.15 against the US dollar in intra-day trade. (PTI)
30 Aug 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Ambani details succession plan -- retail to Isha, energy to Anant
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday laid bare the succession plan at India's most valuable company, identifying twins children Akash and Isha for telecom and retail leadership, and youngest son Anant for new energy unit.
He, however, insisted he isn't retiring yet and will "continue to provide hands-on leadership as before".
At the annual shareholders' meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd, he said the robust architecture that he has announced will ensure the firm remains "a unit, well-integrated and secure institution even as it develops existing businesses and adds new growth engines."
Reliance has three broad businesses -- oil refining and petrochemicals, retail, and digital services that include telecom. Retail and digital services are housed in separate wholly-owned subsidiaries -- Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL). (PTI)
30 Aug 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Vi 5G launch to depend on use case, customers demand, competitive dynamics
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea's 5G services launch will depend on several factors such as use cases, customer demand, competitive dynamics etc., a senior official of the company said on Monday.
While speaking at the 27th annual general meeting, Vi Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takker said that the promoters of the company have invested ₹4,940 crore and the company is in active discussion with investors for fund raise.
VIL acquired spectrum worth ₹18,800 crore, which includes radiowaves in the mid band (3,300 MHz band) in 17 priority circles and spectrum in the 26 GHz band in 16 circles for 5G services. The company also acquired additional 4G spectrum in three circles of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab.
The fresh spectrum bid adds an annual installment liability of ₹1,680 crore on the company. (PTI)
30 Aug 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Inflation vs growth: India’s economy faces resilience test amid rising interest
India’s economy probably grew at the fastest rate in a year last quarter driven by healthy consumption, but the pace of expansion is seen slowing as policymakers prioritize rising prices over growth.
Gross domestic product is estimated to rise 15.4% in the three months to June from a year ago, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. That’s the fastest reading since the April-June quarter of 2021 and compares with a 4.09 expansion in the previous three months. (Full Report)
30 Aug 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Gautam Adani is now world's third richest person, surpasses Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has overtaken France’s Bernard Arnault to become the world’s third richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s the first time an Asian has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
With a $137.4 billion fortune, Gautam Adani has overtaken France’s Bernard Arnault and now trails just Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos of the US in the ranking. (Full Report)
30 Aug 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street closes lower, adding to last week's losses
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, adding to their hefty losses from last week when the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates high as long as it takes to tame inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after wavering between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1%. Smaller company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 0.8% lower.
The selling was widespread, with technology and health care stocks among the biggest weights on the market. Only energy and utilities stocks rose. (AP)