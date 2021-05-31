Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates mixed start for Indian indices

Global stocks remain near a record, lifted by the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic and injections of stimulus. The rally has so far weathered concerns that price pressures could force an earlier-than-expected reduction in central bank support
31 May 2021, 08:56:16 AM IST
Price of petrol, diesel in Delhi ₹94.23 and ₹85.15 per litre, respectively
31 May 2021, 08:37:05 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Bank of Baroda, BPCL, Canara Bank, Wipro, HDFC Bank, M&M, among other stocks, could be in the news today. (Read here)
31 May 2021, 08:28:59 AM IST
US imports rare Iranian oil in March despite sanctions
The US imported a rare cargo of 1.033 million barrels of Iranian crude in March despite sanctions on Iran's energy sector, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed. The cargo is only the second oil import by the US from Iran since late 1991, data on EIA's website showed.
The EIA could not be immediately reached for comment.
31 May 2021, 08:12:33 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday the Nifty ended at 15,435.65, up 97.80 points or 0.64% and the BSE Sensex closed at 51,422.88, up 307.66 points or 0.60%. (Read here)
31 May 2021, 08:01:05 AM IST
Paytm is mounting India’s biggest IPO but beware of bumps ahead
Paytm, formally known as One97 Communications Pvt. Ltd, has morphed into a full-stack financial products platform from a digital wallet provider within a few years. Its plans to go public by the end of this year, if followed through, would add credence to the company’s seriousness in being a market leader in the fintech space. (Read more)
31 May 2021, 07:53:25 AM IST
Numbers to watch this week: GDP data, RBI policy, PMI…
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases you need to keep an eye on during the week. Two big announcements are due this week: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) bimonthly monetary policy. Both will provide clues about the state of the economy, and the way ahead. In the corporate world, ITC is set to announce its earnings. (Read more)
31 May 2021, 07:43:39 AM IST
Reserve Bank likely to keep rates on hold, extend GSAP
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee is expected to keep interest rates on hold in its upcoming review meeting on Friday amid fears of inflation adding to the impact of the second wave of covid infections, according to a Mint survey.
Alongside, market experts said RBI is also expected to revise gross domestic product (GDP) numbers while extending its government securities acquisition programme, or GSAP, announced in April. (Read more)
31 May 2021, 07:33:29 AM IST
Asian markets open lower
Most Asian stocks retreated Monday and U.S. equity futures were steady as investors continue to weigh inflation risks and the strength of the economic recovery.
Equities slipped in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where a gauge of the manufacturing industry suggested the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 notched its fourth-straight monthly advance. Treasury yields ticked back below 1.60% on Friday. There’s no Treasuries cash trading in Asia amid holidays in the U.S. and U.K.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:49 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Friday
Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%
Topix index fell 0.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was steady
Kospi index was little changed
Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%
SGX Nifty fell 0.31%
