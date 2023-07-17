Domestic benchmark indices were at fresh record high on Monday. Sensex was above 66,300, while Nifty was over 19,600. TechM, Reliance, Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports were the chart toppers in trade. HDFC Bank’s net profit jumped 30% to ₹11,951.7 crore in Apr-Jun quarter. Asian stocks witnessed a decline amid concerns that the Federal Reserve has not yet managed to control inflation.
Market Live updates: Crude oil prices declined for the second day as Libyan fields restart production, China data misses estimate
Oil prices declined for the second consecutive day as a significant Libyan oil field restarted production and China's economic growth fell short of predictions. The global benchmark Brent slipped below $79 a barrel, following a 1.8% drop on Friday. Production recommenced at Sharara, one of Libya's largest oil fields, after protesters vacated the site, according to an individual acquainted with the situation. Prior to the disruption last week, it was generating approximately 250,000 to 260,000 barrels per day.
Stock market updates: HDFC Bank’s net profit jumps 30% to ₹11,951.7 crore in Apr-Jun
HDFC BANK
Stock market updates: For Avenue Supermarts, it's another quarter, another disappointment
Avenue Supermarts Ltd has been serving investors pretty much the same story every quarter, for some time now. The DMart supermarket retail chain operator's June quarter (Q1FY24) results were far from inspiring. Unsurprisingly, analysts have now pared future earnings estimates. For instance, Kotak Institutional Equities has revised down FY2024-26 revenue estimates by 1-4% resulting in earnings per share cut of 2-6%. (Read more)
Stock market updates: Sensex up 200 points at 66,271 in mid market session; IT shares lead charge
Stock market updates: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher
STOCK ON RADAR: IEX has witnessed a decent correction recently and has taken support near 120 levels which is an important base. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal from near the oversold zone to signal a buy and is well placed for an upward move. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 150 keeping the stop loss of 116.
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE
Stock market updates: Route Mobile slips 3% after it said promoters are selling 57.56% stake for ₹5,922 crore
ROUTE MOBILE
Market Live updates: India's steel imports surge in June; China and Vietnam dominate share
In June 2023, India's steel imports reached 4.84 lakh tonne, demonstrating a 5.9% growth from the previous month and a 7.6% surge compared to June 2022, according to the Ministry of Steel. The contribution of countries like China and Vietnam to India's steel import portfolio has risen year-on-year (y-o-y) in June 2023. India's export of finished steel declined by 27.6% compared to May 2023 and 21.3% compared to June 2022.
Stock market updates: Bandhan Band dips 3% after an 18.7% decrease in its net profit to ₹721 crore in the first quarter of the present fiscal year.
SETUBANDHAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Stock market updates: India's Top Green Hydrogen Stocks and How They're Faring in 2023
The Indian government announced the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2022. Several companies have already stated investing in green hydrogen plants to take the first mover advantage.
Companies like NTPC, GAIL, and Indian Oil Corporation have announced several projects in this space.
Equitymaster takes a look at all green hydrogen stocks in India and how they’re faring in 2023 so far. This mid-year review will potentially help you select which Indian green hydrogen company is leading the race and whether any new company has entered the fray. (Full article)
Stock market updates: Angel One plunges over 7% after NSE bars it from onboarding new authorised persons
ANGEL ONE
Stock market updates: Nifty IT index extends gains for third session in a row, up 1.8%; Wipro, Mphasis, LTI Mindtree lead the charts with 3-4% gains
Stock market updates: Amnish Aggarwal - Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher on Avenue Supermarts
Rating: BUY | CMP: Rs3,840 | TP: ₹4,587
Q1FY24 Result Update - Apparel segment drags, EPS cut by 1.5-3%
“We factor in 13% growth in Bills cuts but 6% decline in average bill value (6% higher than 2H levels). We now build in 40/33bps decline in GM/EBIDTA margin in FY24 before it starts recovering in FY25. We now estimate 15.3% PBT growth in FY24 and 22.2% over FY23-25. We believe D’Mart has a huge runway to grow with 1500+ store potential and scale up in D’Mart Ready. We expect growth pressures to sustain in 2Q also before recovery in 2H24. D’Mart lacks near triggers, although the stock remains a long term Buy."
Stock market updates: Karur Vysya Bank jumps over 4% after RBI approves reappointment of B Ramesh Babu as MD, CEO
KARUR VYSYA BANK
Market Live updates: Indian Rupee was trading 6 paise higher against the US dollar at 82.11. The dollar index was little changed
Stock market updates: Nifty Bank slips 0.2%; Bandhan Bank down 1.4%; Federal Bank tops charts
Stock market updates: Nifty was 0.13% higher at 19,589. AMong the 50 stocks, 43 advanced and 6 declined and one was flat
Stock market updates: Sensex above 66K mark with Wipro, Power Grid topping the charts
Stock market today: Nifty50 outlook, Bank Nifty outlook: Reliance Securities
Outlook for Nifty: Nifty 50 will hold the support level of 19,300 and close at all-time high to gain 1.2% w-ow.
The double bottom supports 19,350 on hourly chart giving an extended target of 19750-19800 over the next few days
The 8-day avg placed at 18425 will act as strong support which is holding since the start of the rally
RSI is above the avg line from and piercing upward after trending ina range over the past few days
Bank Nifty outlook: Bank Nifty ends in the long-legged doji candle near the short term average after underperforming over the past eight days
RSI is breaching the upper trend line and the failure of breakdowm suggests an upmove from current levels
On the higher side crossover of 45,100 will give a strong breakout from its multiple tops over the past few days
Highest call OI is at 45,000 strike while on the downside the highest put OUI at 44,500 for the weekly expiry.
Stock market today: Sensex flat with negative bias at pre-open; Reliance, HDFC in focus
Stock market today: RBL Bank included in NSE's F&O trading ban list
RBL Bank has been included in NSE's futures & options (F&O) trading ban list for Monday. Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Punjab National Bank have been retained on the list. The F&O ban encompasses securities where derivative contracts have surpassed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Stock market today: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today — Biocon, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Wipro, Axis Bank, and Dabur
Outlook for Nifty: Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "Having moved above the crucial resistance of 19,500 (1.236% Fibonacci projection of weekly taken from recent bottom-top bottom). As, per this pattern, the next upside target to be watched around 1.382% Fibonacci projection at 19,800 levels, which is expected to be a next upside target for the Nifty for coming week. Immediate support is at 19,470 levels."
Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "Bank Nifty took support from the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), which is placed at 44,554. A close below 44,500 can trigger a fresh selling in Bank Nifty until 43,500, where its next visible support is placed. A decisive close above 45,000 can ignite buying interest in Bank Nifty."
Stock Market Live: Sovereign gold bond sales hit record ₹4,600 crore in June
Amid last month’s stock market breakout, Indians purchased the largest quantity of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) at 7.77 tonnes worth a whopping ₹4,604 crore in the first series of this fiscal year, underscoring the preference for an asset that acts as a hedge against inflation and a safe-haven asset at times of global uncertainty. (Full story)
Stock Market Live: Jio Fin demerger, Q1 earnings to keep RIL stock in focus this week
Reliance Industries saw its stock surge to a 52-week high of ₹2,802 last week aided by the announcement of the record date for demerger of its financial services business, and analysts expect the conglomerate to remain in focus ahead of its June quarter results. (Read more)
Share Market Live: HDFC Bank, JSW Energy, Bandhan Bank, Lupin, Suzlon are some of the stocks in news today
HDFC Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Elxsi, CRISIL, Central Bank of India, The Tinplate Co. of India, Choice International, Hathway Cable and Datacom, and Huhtamaki India are among companies that will announce their results on Monday
Stock Market Live: Asian stocks decline amid concerns US Fedhas not managed to control inflation yet
Asian stocks saw a decline on Monday as the rally in US bonds and stocks faltered on Friday, amid concerns that the Federal Reserve has not yet managed to control inflation.
Shares in South Korea and Australia fell from the start, while equity futures in Hong Kong also saw a decline following a more than 2% dip in an index of US-listed Chinese stocks on Friday. Trading in Japan's markets was halted due to a holiday, and trading in Hong Kong is expected to be delayed due to a storm.
As trading began in Asia, contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 also saw a slight dip. The main indexes recorded minor losses on Friday as traders pointed to consolidation following a surge that still resulted in the S&P 500's best week since mid-June.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!