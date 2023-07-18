LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Live Updates: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty around 19750; HDFC Bank gains; LTI Mindtree slips

4 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Share Market updates: Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs on Tuesday even as Asian markets were mixed. HDFC Bank, LTI Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, Reliance, Sheela Foam are in focus today