The party continued on Dalal Street as indices hit record highs on Tuesday. Sensex hit a record high of 66,700 and Nifty rose above 19,800. Rupee rose against the US dollar in early trade. Asian stocks were mixed as China's sluggish economic recovery led to growth forecast downgrades. Wall Street rose overnight with investors remaining watchful of the June quarter results of a slew of companies.
IT services firm LTIMindtree Ltd disappointed investors with its June quarter (Q1FY24) results, which were a mixed bad. Sequential constant currency revenue growth of 0.1% was below analysts’ expectations. While hi-tech, media and entertainment, and healthcare saw positive growth quarter-on-quarter, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and retail registered sequential revenue decline. (Read more)
Adani Group's chairman announced on Tuesday that the conglomerate remains confident in its governance and disclosure standards, following a top court panel's finding of no irregularities within the organization. The statement also addressed the repercussions of a critical report by a US short-seller that significantly impacted the group's stock prices.
Rating: BUY | CMP: Rs1,679 | TP: Rs2,025
Q1FY24 Result Update - Higher opex to offset healthy asset quality
HDFCB saw a mixed quarter. While core PAT at Rs115.4bn was 3.7% short of PLe due to higher opex, asset quality surprised positively with lower GNPA led by lesser slippages, despite Q1 being usually weak. Loan growth was softer at 0.5% QoQ driven by IBPC sell-down since bank would like to manage its PSL requirement in a calibrated manner. Quality of growth was superior as credit offtake QoQ was led by retail and CRB. Bank sounded confident of achieving a 18% YoY loan growth (merged) over medium term though we are factoring 16% due to likely deposit need. Benign asset quality environment may keep opex elevated in near term and for FY24/25E we raise opex by 5% but reduce provisions by 15/9bps, which will not change PAT materially. NII and core PPoP trend compared to peers would be keenly watched. We maintain multiple at 3.0x on FY25E core ABV and TP at Rs2,025. Retain ‘BUY’.
Stock market view: Nifty today is in 19,300 to 19,900 range and it may test 19,900 to 20,000 upside target in near term.
Intraday trading strategy for Tuesday: Overall trend is positive for Indian stock market and Nifty is headed for 19,900 to 20,000 target. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that Nifty today has strong support now placed at 19,300 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are RITES, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank.
Outlook for Nifty: Nifty has witnessed another session of strong closing after the consolidation phase to strengthen the bias and sentiment to anticipate for further gains with targets of 19,900 to 20,000 in the coming days with support now maintained near the 19,300 zone. There is decent participation witnessed from the heavyweight stocks along with the broader indices which are getting into a positive trend once again.
Bank Nifty has indicated a strong close near the 45,500 zone with major frontline banking stocks getting into positive bias and once a decisive breach above 45,600 is established, we can confirm a breakout to anticipate for fresh upward move till target levels of 47,000 to 47,500 zone. With the support maintained near 44,500 zone, the overall bias has improved significantly to anticipate for further gains.
Sheela Foam Ltd, the maker of Sleepwell mattresses, plans to raise ₹1,500 crore through a mix of debt and equity to fund the twin stake purchases in rival mattress maker Kurlon Enterprises Ltd and House of Kieraya Pvt. Ltd, the owner of furniture rental startup Furlenco
Oil prices in Asia stabilized, after witnessing a nearly 4% decline over the past two sessions, as worries about China's economic status were counterbalanced by Russia's intentions to reduce crude exports.
West Texas Intermediate was traded above $74 per barrel, following a 1.7% decrease on Monday. This was triggered by the resumption of a significant Libyan oil field and China's Q2 growth falling short of expectations.
Patanjali Foods Ltd on Monday said Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners Llc purchased a 5.96% stake in the company in its offer for sale (OFS), sparking a rally in its shares.
Besides the stocks that are in news, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, CIE Automotive India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, HeidelbergCement India, Polycab India, LT Technology Services and Network 18 Media are some of the companies that will report their earnings on Tuesday.
Asian stocks displayed a mixed performance as China's sluggish economic recovery led to growth forecast downgrades, accompanied by a warning from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about potential ripple effects across the worldwide economy.
While stocks in Japan saw an uptick, those in South Korea and Australia saw a decline. Wall Street rose on Monday with investors remaining watchful of the June quarter results of a slew of companies.
