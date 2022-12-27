Share market outlook 2023: India remains a buy on dips market

As we enter 2023, let us dwell on some macro positives for India. Investment to GDP at 33% in FY23 versus 30.5% in FY21. We are seeing higher infra, railway, road and defence spend by government; real estate sector revival is seen going by the housing sales figures that have crossed the pre-pandemic levels; PLI-driven investments have just begun; EVs and renewables are seeing continued thrust and investments; plus, supply chains are being consciously decoupled as national security concerns outdo economic efficiency. This will create opportunities for diversification enablers, including in India and ASEAN.
On the other hand, worries for India include core inflation remains entrenched at 6% YoY with most items witnessing no let-up in momentum. Inflation is likely to sustainably ease only in FY24. Revenue expenditure is expected to exceed BE on account of MNREGA spend and subsidies. Current account turned to deficit (1.2% of GDP) in FY22 and likely to widen further to 3.3% of GDP in FY23 and come in at ~3% in FY24 amid higher trade deficit. This creates pressure on Rupee. This one factor can create instability in the stock markets due to its effect on interest rates, inflation and fund flows.
A deep and broad US recession leading to slowing earnings and a consequent rise in the USD could also pressure the BoP (balance of payments); a resurgence in oil and fertilizer prices due to supply outages could cause elevated inflation and higher rates. Fiscal deficit in India (Centre and Total) is not likely to come back soon to prudent levels after the Covid breach. This may attract action from rating agencies, apart from making inflation a difficult animal to control.
Emerging markets are likely to benefit from a relatively more benign world versus 2022. However, India’s trailing outperformance could take a breather in H1CY23, given relative valuations. That said, India is likely to have better growth than most parts of EM due to a relatively strong macro environment. A range of policy reforms implemented over recent years set the base, while further policy action has empowered people and boosted financial savings, directing flows into equities.
History suggests that globally stocks won't bottom until the US Fed cuts rates. Indian markets have always traded at high P/E ratios (average 10-year Price to Earnings ratio for Nifty was 16x a few years ago and is above 18x now). Among many other reasons that can be attributed to this high number, an important fact is that India is a highly diversified market, with meaningful representation from almost all sectors. This affords more resilience to aggregate earnings, as a poor cycle in one industry is offset by another better-performing segment. However, we believe, there is a downside risk to FY24 consensus earnings and a limited scope of valuation upside. This will keep upside for index capped. This view could change if we see economic growth accelerating and interest rates peaking soon across the globe and also in India. India remains a buy on dips market.
The author, Deepak Jasani is Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
