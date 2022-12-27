Share market outlook 2023: India remains a buy on dips market

History suggests that globally stocks won't bottom until the US Fed cuts rates. Indian markets have always traded at high P/E ratios (average 10-year Price to Earnings ratio for Nifty was 16x a few years ago and is above 18x now). Among many other reasons that can be attributed to this high number, an important fact is that India is a highly diversified market, with meaningful representation from almost all sectors. This affords more resilience to aggregate earnings, as a poor cycle in one industry is offset by another better-performing segment. However, we believe, there is a downside risk to FY24 consensus earnings and a limited scope of valuation upside. This will keep upside for index capped. This view could change if we see economic growth accelerating and interest rates peaking soon across the globe and also in India. India remains a buy on dips market.