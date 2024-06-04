Share market today: 21 of Nifty 500 stocks rally upto 7% despite market crash; Marico, Hero MotoCorp hit record highs
Share market today: Nifty 500 saw 21 stocks in green amidst market chaos post-election results. FMCG stocks like Marico, Britannia, and HUL hit all-time highs. Election outcome hints at weaker NDA mandate, possibly signaling return of coalition politics in India.
About 21 stocks on the Nifty 500 ended in green and had gained between 1% and 7% even as the trends in the election result triggered a havoc in domestic markets today (June 4). Shares of Marico, Britannia Industries, and Hero MotoCorp touched all-time high levels on Tuesday's session.
