Share market today: India VIX soars over 40% as market frets over the prospects of slim margin of BJP-led NDA
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 witness steep fall as NDA leads below 300. Exit polls predicted 350–370 seats for NDA, but real counting shows different mood. Markets not liking unclear mandate. India VIX up 39-44%, markets in worst decline in four years.
Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, has witnessed a steep fall on Tuesday session (June 4) as leads for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are presently below 300. According to exit polls, the BJP-led NDA, which is currently in power, was predicted to win 350–370 seats in the general election of 2024, well above predictions. Although this prediction matched the consensus estimate, it was less than the alliance's 400+ aim and about equal to the 353 seats gained in 2019.
